By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Houston County Agricultural Society encouraged participation in fair planning at its annual meeting on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Stemming from an effort to increase the number of volunteers and therefore increase fair planning throughout the year, board member Kendra Van Gundy suggested a pathway for volunteers and associates to eventually become board members.
Associates are non-voting members and attend meetings, and help out during Fair Week, while also enjoying perks.
The board approved the motion, along with the contingency that associates need to attend at least six regular meetings per year (held on the third Sundays, at Elsie’s Bar and Grill, then at the fairgrounds starting in May). This will eventually become part of the agricultural society’s bylaws, which takes two years worth of votes to change, fair manager Emily Johnson clarified.
The annual election was held, with eight board members and one associate re-elected. Candidates were Elden Pohlman, Linda Beranek, Bill Tewes, Leah Welscher, Lonny Tweeten, Katie Van Gundy, Kenny Mulholland and Jenna Persons. John Troendle was the sole associate. Board members were elected to three-year terms, with the exception of Persons (two-year term) and Troendle (one-year term).
Finances wise, the board’s biggest successes at the fair were the demolition derby and Friday night concert featuring Neal McCoy. Carnival tickets and beer tent sales were also successful. In total, the fair brought in a net income of $24,651.02.
The board voted to keep officer wages the same as the previous year, with the exception of increasing the fair manager’s wage by $1,000. Groundskeeper’s wages were also not changed. Winter storage rates were increased to $10 a linear foot.
The board adjourned the annual meeting, and continued with the regular November meeting.
Winter meetings are held on the third Sunday of the month at Elsie’s Bar and Grill. Summer meetings change to the fairgrounds in May. The board welcomes new members and volunteers.
