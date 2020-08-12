By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the plans of Houston County 4-H’s traditional livestock shows, but not to be discouraged, they problem solved a solution for 4-H’ers to show animals in 2020.
Though it will look and feel different than previous years, 4-H Program Coordinator Rebecca Paulson said it will be “as close to normal as possible.” Livestock judging for 4-H will take place Aug. 19-23 at the fairgrounds.
“We’re continuing to try and provide opportunities for youth to show case projects,” she said. “We’re trying not to completely quit on anything and provide opportunities for youth, even though everything looks a little different.”
Different in the sense that no animals – excluding swine – will be stalled. Instead, animals will be kept tied to trailers and will go home the same day they show. The only show not taking place this year is the horse show, as the state level concluded not to have a horse show this year, Paulson relayed. Each animal group will have its own day to show.
Health guidelines will be followed, including social distancing, wearing masks in groups of people, pods of 25 people when outdoors, using hand sanitizer – available on the grounds – and limiting the number of people on the grounds to 250.
Because of those guidelines, public viewing of the show will not be allowed. Instead, the shows will be streamed live on Houston County 4-H’s Facebook page and potentially YouTube, Paulson said.
“We do not want a positive thing turned into a negative event,” she added.
Attendees who can come to the event (exhibitors and parents/guardians) will be screened before entering the grounds.
Even though the Minnesota State Fair was cancelled, Minnesota 4-H plans to hold a virtual event for livestock and static judging.
Though the Houston County Fair Board made a tough call to cancel the fair, they’ve been working closely with 4-H to accommodate and support the youth, Fair Secretary Emily Johnson said.
“We want this to be as normal as possible for the 4-H youth in [an] abnormal year,” she told the Argus.
The new livestock building is close to completion and will house animals this year. Johnson also noted, “The fair has received some donations prior to the cancellation, and those funds will be used towards down payments of entertainment that has been previously booked along with helping us to cover some of the 4-H expenses.”
4-H is returning the help to the fair board by covering half the cost of judges, ribbons and some electrical costs. In a normal year, the Fair Board would usually cover those costs entirely.
To help with offsetting month-to-month expenses, the Fair Board is working on fundraising opportunities, which will be announced on its Facebook page at Houston County Fair, she added.
As for the 100th year celebration of Houston County 4-H, Paulson said they’re still trying to provide a few ways to celebrate the momentous year. Promotional items such as T-shirts and pottery mugs are available at the Extension Office. The green Spring Grove Soda Pop is still for sale around the area and Paulson said they’d try to have that available throughout the remainder of the year.
See Houston County 4-H’s Facebook page for the latest livestock show updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.