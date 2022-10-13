There are three candidates running for seats on the Houston City Council at the 2022 election: Tony Schultz, Zeb Baumann and Steve Westby.
The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below.
Preferred name: Tony Schultz
Age: 48 years old
Occupation: On-air personality on KQ98, as well as a volunteer EMT with Houston Community Ambulance.
Education: Graduate of Houston High School and Radio One Broadcast School
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I have been on the Houston City Council for several years. I am also a member of the Houston Community Ambulance, the Houston County EDA, the Houston Hoedown Board, the Tree Board, the Library Board and the Houston Athletic Booster Club.
I have coached youth football and middle school age basketball, officiated games and announced local sporting events at the high school. I have also volunteered to help at St. Mary’s Church, as well as several community events over the years.
My wife Lisa and I moved our family back to the area in 2006 to raise our children.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I have supported several projects in town, including the Owl Center, playgrounds, city ball fields, archery range, as well as the continuation of the bike trail.
We need to diversify the opportunities to bring more people to our town, to support our businesses that have invested in our community. We need to show progress in order to bring new residents to town that will build new homes and strengthen our tax base.
We are at risk of losing businesses, most glaring being our hotel that is for sale.
I support the OHV project because it will bring people to town who will spend money at our local businesses. This will keep them viable and possibly be able to expand. The State has invested around $500,000 in the project and backing out could cause the entirety of that to fall on taxpayers, therefore causing rates to potentially double.
Preferred name: Zeb Baumann
Age: 40 years old
Occupation: Operations support specialist at Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA)
Education: Some college
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
As a lifelong Houston resident, I want future generations to have pride in their hometown. Currently, my wife and I reside in Houston, where our two children attend Houston Public Schools. I have served on the Houston Public Library board since 2013 and am currently the board secretary.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I’m eager to embrace hiking/biking options instead of the current OHV. Our community is in an amazing position to become a prime destination for bike enthusiasts and folks that want to appreciate the beauty of our bluffs and river.
Our sidewalks and roads also need attention. Another priority of mine will be to invite the Minnesota Design Team to come to our town and help the council lay groundwork for where Houston wants to end up and what amenities we can add for current and future residents.
Preferred name: Steve Westby
Age: 64 years old
Occupation: Retired
Education: I graduated from Houston High School in 1976 and spent two years at Staples Area Vocational Technical Institute for heavy equipment operators.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I was born and raised in Houston, then retired back to Houston in 2015. I am a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and volunteer for the American Legion, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Hometown Pride, and other organizations.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I am running because I feel it is important to exit the proposed OHV trail project and find a more suitable use for the property that benefits the entire community. I believe it is possible to do this without the need to repay grants based on conversations with the Federal Highway Administration and legislators, so it should not put a tax burden on residents.
We then need to bring our community back together to work to plan our future growth, possibly with another visit from the Minnesota Design Team. I also want to see the city be more supportive of our nonprofit organizations that are doing great things for our town.
