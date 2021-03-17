By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Take a trip to 461 B.C. in ancient Greece and jump into the lives of Cynthia and Jethro, and follow their twists of fate in a new book by Houston author Ellinore Ask, 98 years young, after her family surprised her with the published book.
The idea came to Ask when she was a high school freshman studying ancient history, and it stuck with her until she finally put it down on paper sometime in the 1990s when she still lived on the farm in Houston.
“When I can’t sleep at night, that’s when I come up with these things,” she explained. It only took a year to write the manuscript to 400 pages.
“She wrote it about 25 years ago. I don’t think any of us kids knew about it. We were busy raising families,” Karla Nelson, Ask’s daughter, said.
At that time, Ask had an electric typewriter and printer. She does recall lending the manuscript to her sister- and brother-in-law to read and they enjoyed it. She also sent it to her nephew, Glenn Dahl, who lived in California at the time. That was the only copy.
During a move to Florida, Dahl came across the manuscript again, and started the process of editing and publishing it. Dahl and his cousins, Karen, Karla, Candy and Carl Jr., edited about five chapters at a time until it was ready to self-publish on Amazon.
As Nelson started reading and editing the book, she realized it was different from another manuscript she read previously. That manuscript was called “Ageless Aimless,” and Ask had printed out various copies for her kids to read.
“I was doing the chapters and it was not matching up,” she said. “This was a different book. When did she write this?”
Once the book was printed and shipped, the family got together for a Zoom call at Ask’s apartment, even getting special permission to have an extra visitor in person. They watched her open the present and inside, the printed book waited. Ask couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the author’s proof, followed by exclamations of surprise. Ask mentioned she had an idea for a sequel in her head as well.
Dahl also wrote the disclaimer paragraph in the beginning of the book, and Ask said she liked the way he wrote it. He writes, “Most of the characters are imaginary and are engaged in fictional activities; although these activities are representative of how people lived at the time.”
Much of the historical context is researched from a book given to Ask by her then son-in-law, Dan Gittens. He gave her the book, “The Life of Greece,” by William Durant, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1968 for the historical series that includes this book. Gittens knew Ask liked history, and so began the setting for the book. Ask also used the Bible and the Apocrypha for references.
The plot is set in 461 B.C. in the age of Pericles and introduces Cynthia, a young maiden, who discovers she was born to a different family and is introduced to a different social status.
Jethro is introduced as a Jewish slave who works for a wealthy family in Athens, Greece, and who also believes in the Jehovah God.
Then there’s Aramus and Cadmus, best friends in the Athens’ military academy, who fight for honor, justice and happiness.
Altogether, the fates of the main characters and secondary characters are intertwined in the historical context of ancient Greece.
The cover artwork was drawn by Brownsville resident, Ed Gittens, who is Dan’s brother. Dahl originally asked Ask’s son, Carl Jr., to do the cover. However, he said he does more landscape art and so Carl Jr. asked Ed Gittens, who agreed. The footnote artwork on page 7 was done by Ask.
Ask said she wrote a few poems in high school and college, but didn’t start out with writing the book. Now, Ask enjoys writing poems for birthdays and holidays, and recording the day’s events in her diary. She fills about two notebooks a year. She even missed social hour at Heritage Court to interview about the book. Ask said she planned to bring an original poem as an answer to their weekly discussion questions.
“The Twists of Fate” was also not quite the first book she published. In 2009, she first published “What Happens When You Say Yes to God: The Life of Mary Watson.” Mary was a sister of Betty Benson, and both good friends of Ask. The two sisters exchanged letters during Mary’s time as a missionary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa. The book contains those letters.
Ask lives independently in Houston. She was married to Carl Ask, who passed in 2002. The couple had four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.
The book is available on Amazon in print or as a Kindle e-book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.