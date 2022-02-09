Hokah city residents will see an increase on their water bills for February, as the council approved raising the base rate by $5 at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Another increase of $5 is expected in October, in an effort to prepare for much-need upgrades at the water treatment plant. The first phase of the project is estimated at $1.2 million, with the total cost estimated at $7.7 million, however, that’s more of a “worst-case scenario” number, Public Works Director Matt Vetsch said.
Currently, residents pay about $18 a month for water. In order to have enough funds to help pay for the project, rates need to be about $44 a month. This is the first time in about five or six years that utility rates have been increased. The last increase was for garbage and recycling.
Once the design and engineering work is completed, and the project goes out for bids, the council will have a more clear project cost. On that note, the council expects to sign a contract with Bolton and Menk next month for design and engineering work. They can still choose another firm to oversee the project once it’s started.
On advice from city financial advisor Mike Bubany, the city could find financing on their own or they could use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. If on their own, the city likely has the option to pay the loan off early. With the USDA Rural Development option, they might have more funding options, but rates would eventually need to be $66 a month.
Other news
The council approved hiring Ben Loging for a public works maintenance position.
Hokah Public Library Director Willow Arden reported a profit of $791.50 from the December Merry Market on Main event. She also said the five libraries in Houston County finalized the funding contract with the county board of commissioners. Library staff will receive raised wages as a result of that contract.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be March 1, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.