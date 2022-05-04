ark your calendars to visit Hokah on May 7 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. By late last week, over 50 outdoor vendors had already signed up for the May Market on Main event which will stretch along the city’s downtown. It’s the second time the May event has been held in Hokah, where similar events have been held in December.
“It’s on the whole on Main Street,” organizer Kris Jergenson told the Argus. “It goes up and down the sidewalk... It’s a maker’s market. The logo that I made up for the event is: Homemade plus Homegrown plus Home Business, equals Hometown.
Main Street will feature sellers offering jewelry, gnomes, and stepping stones, birdhouses, barbecue, and kettle corn, macrame, sewing, wood work, yard dice, wreaths, books, signs, gourmet cup cakes, refurbished furniture, purses, quilts, honey, ponchos, knits, soap, candles, and baked goods. There will be hickory nuts, scrubbies, Tupperware, “31” tote bags, afghans, and much more... A goat-keeper is reportedly bringing some furry friends to show, and a visiting author will greet readers.
“This year it’s just a little pull to get more people to town,” Jergenson said. “I organized all-city garage sales the same day... but I think the market is the main thing. At the one we had in December, there were hundreds of people. It was really nice.”
“My dad used to be a businessman in town, and I’m kind of doing this in memory of him,” Jergenson added. “I just organize it. I get permission from the homeowners and the business people and the city... The homeowners have been really good about having people in their yards, and the church has people in the rectory yards, so it works out really good. It’s kind of solid people from one end to the other.”
