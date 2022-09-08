hokah council.jpg

The Hokah City Council meeting place. (File photo/Caledonia Argus)

Fresh discussion was sparked at Hokah's City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, regarding the possibility of getting a new scoreboard at the ballfield.

At last month’s council meeting, Hokah resident and active community member, Meghan Von Arx came to the City Council and discussed the possibility of purchasing a new scoreboard for the local ballfield.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments