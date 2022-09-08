Fresh discussion was sparked at Hokah's City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, regarding the possibility of getting a new scoreboard at the ballfield.
At last month’s council meeting, Hokah resident and active community member, Meghan Von Arx came to the City Council and discussed the possibility of purchasing a new scoreboard for the local ballfield.
Though initial estimates placed the cost of a new scoreboard at upwards of $11,000, Arx has since done more research and now believes the cost to be closer to $5,462, with the possibility of a $764 discount if the city were to haul the scoreboard to the ballfield itself, so as to avoid paying fees for transportation.
If the city was to transport the scoreboard itself, the total cost of the new board would be brought down to $4,698. This newer, cheaper estimate was acquired by Arx after she reached out to community officials in Eitzen that were recently involved with the cost and installation of a new scoreboard.
Arx was not present at the Hokah City Council meeting Sept. 6. As a result, all information regarding the new estimate for a new ballfield scoreboard was brought to the council by City Clerk Lindsey Martell.
The city additionally discussed the possibility of using $2,000 that was previously set aside to replace the lights at the ballfield to help fund the purchase and installation of this new scoreboard.
The Butcher Shoppe
Justin and Mandi Lenser were present at the Hokah City Council meeting Sept. 6 and provided information regarding the need to update the electrical work at 211 Main St. in Hokah, as the two hope to open a new business soon.
Prior to the Lenser’s interest in the property, the building housed a local market called the Tas-Tee Shoppe. Per Hokah’s City Council meeting in August, the Lenser family is hoping to open a new store called The Butcher Shoppe at this location.
However, the electrical panel that is currently in the space is full. The Lenser family therefore came to the city, as the property in question is a city building, in hopes of receiving some financial assistance to alleviate this problem.
According to Hokah City Clerk Martell, the total cost to update this electrical work is estimated at $6,743.
“We would appreciate any help the city can provide to go towards that electrical,” said renter Mandi Lenser.
Councilor Tom Oldenbug motioned for the council to provide the Lenser family with $1,000 that is to go towards updating the electrical work at this location. This motion was seconded by Councilor Jerry Martell and later approved.
The Lenser family also informed the council that all business plans, as well as all health and safety guidelines for the new Butcher Shoppe have been submitted to the State. The family is now just waiting on a pre-approval letter to officially open its doors in early to mid-October.
Other news
Brief discussion regarding a local couple wanting to have their wedding at Como Falls was brought to the council. Though the council expressed no concerns regarding the wedding, members did suggest the party speak with local residents who live near the falls prior to the date, so as to inform the community of the wedding and the possible noise it might bring. The council also made it clear that no wedding guests will be allowed to park their vehicles at Como Falls.
The council approved a request from the Fire Department to obtain a temporary liquor license for the Fireman’s Dance on Oct. 14.
Hokah Fire Chief Lance Ross also updated the City Council on the Fire Department’s ARP grant funding. Roughly $25,000 out of the $45,000 grant total has been spent. According to Ross, this funding as gone towards ordering more flashlights for department trucks, supplies for first responders, new CO2 meters, new gas detectors and 12 new oxygen tanks that are to replace old, expired ones. The Fire Department also purchased four doses of Narcan, a drug commonly used to revive OD patients.
Though there is no deadline of use for the grant, the City Council did receive recommendations from ARP to use the funding within the next two years.
The council also approved its 2023 budget. According to City Clerk Martell, highlighted areas of the 2023 budget include a 3% COLA increase, as well as an increase in Workers Comp Insurance and Property/General Liability insurance. Small increases were also made to the city’s heating and motor fuel funds and health insurance costs. The deadline to officially submit this budget to the state is Sept. 30, which is also the deadline for the 2023 preliminary tax levy.
A final draft of the Root River bike trail agreement and resolution were both approved, along with a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan survey.
