There are three candidates running for seats on the Hokah City Council at the 2022 election: Jerry Martell, Mick Welsh, Cory Lorenz and Tom Bernsdorf.
The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below. Lorenz and Bernsdorf did not respond to the questionnaire before the publlshing of this article.
Jerry Martell
Occupation: self employed/semi-retired.
Education: Graduate of La Crescent-Hokah High School
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I have been a resident of Hokah for 44 years. My wife Mary, sons Jon-Michael-Jakob and seven grandkids are all Hokah area residents. I have served for over 20 years on Hokah’s City Council. I am also a member of the Hokah Lions Club, Southeast Minnesota League of Municipalities
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
With no room to expand at this time, all State mandates must be paid for by the people of Hokah, with no possibility of growing the tax revenue. The city must question all of the State unfunded mandates, because of the impact on property taxes.
The City of Hokah offers a lot for a small city, including public works, law enforcement, library, summer rec programs, the Fire Department, first responders, parks and three municipal buildings that are available for public use.
The people of Hokah are honest, hard working people who take pride in their community and I am proud to represent them!
Mike Walsh
Occupation: Route manager at MDS.
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for city council because I just want to help where I can. I care about the city of Hokah and what happens here.
