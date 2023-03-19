The Houston County Board of Commissioners approved contracting bids for a courthouse roof replacement and parking lot repairs.
Rooftop
Two bids for courthouse rooftop repairs were reviewed by the Board of Commissioners on March 14. Equity Builders & Construction Services, Inc. provided the low bid that came in at $174,630. County representative Tess Kruger presented the two bids to the commissioners and said, “Equity Builders, they have a good reputation for coming in on budget.” Kruger also noted that “the other bid was significantly higher.”
Collaborative Design Group (CDG), the organization the county is working with on design plans for the rooftop, was also present via Zoom at this meeting. Craig Milkert is a representative from CDG who fielded questions from the board. District 2 Commissioner Eric Johnson inquired about potentially using metal shingles as opposed to asphalt for the repairs but was informed by Milkert that the installation would be too challenging, and asphalt shingles are the better option.
Milkert additionally recommended the county establish a small contingency fund for the rooftop, as “there will likely be some rotten wood that we encounter.” The board agreed to consider this and later approved the bid from Equity Builders & Construction Services, Inc.
The rooftop project is set to reach fruition prior to the parking lot.
Parking lot
Two bids were received by the county to reface the courthouse parking lot. The base bid was from Dunn Blacktop in the amount of $268,882 and, if accepted, would put responsibility on the county to find workers and cover the cost of removal of the lot’s current concrete. The alternate bid, however, was from Zenke Inc. and included the cost of the current concrete removal, coming in at $296,165.
Houston County Engineer, Brian Pogodzinki presented to the board and recommended it accept the alternate bid from Zenke Inc., as it would be more costly for the county to remove the concrete itself. This avenue was additionally recommended, because the city of Caledonia is also planning to repave some streets in the area using Zenke Inc. and having the same contractor will make the coordination effort between the two entities easier.
Though District 2 Commissioner Eric Johnson opposed the cost, pointing to a lack of additional parking spaces and limited pay off considering the high cost, other board members stated the lot replacement was necessary to fix draining issues and increase ADA accessibility to the courthouse.
“Things are going to be more costly to do in the future. … the cost isn’t going to go down,” said District 1 Commissioner Dewey Severson. “It’s an improvement that should be done. … I think it’s time to get it done.”
District 3 Commissioner Bob Burns concurred, stating “I think it’s a good investment.”
