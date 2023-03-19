The Houston County Board of Commissioners approved contracting bids for a courthouse roof replacement and parking lot repairs.

Patches in the Caledonia courthouse show whole sections of shingles that have been blown away by wind and rain.
Rotten and fallen wood trim currently line the Caledonia courthouse roof.
The current courthouse parking lot shows wear and tear with cracks and unevenness.

