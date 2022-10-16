135 E. Main St. in Caledonia has a new look.
After years of revocations, Caledonia local Betsy Pieper and family opened The Historic Caledonia Inn to new lodgers in mid-October.
When asked what inspired the remodel, Betsy Pieper was quick to credit her parents as strong influences. The daughter of two teachers, one of whom taught history, Pieper strived to restore the old building to its former glory, while simultaneously respecting the longstanding history of the space.
“It was a beautiful building, but it has been chopped up and kind of messed with,” said Pieper.
A hodgepodge of miscellaneous ventures, prior to the Inn, the building had served as a bowling alley with a bar and restaurant attached, a beauty salon, an office space and even a dentist office.
Pieper sought to pay homage to the structure through her remodel. Many of the restoration details are either original to the building or are replicas of materials that, unfortunately, could not be salvaged.
“It takes a lot of gumption,” said Pieper. “I didn’t know if I could do it.”
The Historic Caledonia Inn currently has four rooms available for lodging: The Williams Suite, The Roberts Suite, The Grant Room and The Ringling Room. Each room has its own unique history and was appropriately named to fit that history.
The Williams Suite is a two-room suite on the ground floor that has a private bath and was named in honor of the Williams family, which previously owned and operated the building for 65 years.
Given it was the longest recorded time frame any one family has been associated with the building, the Pieper family thought it pertinent to recognize the Williams and their contribution to what is now the Historic Caledonia Inn.
The Roberts Suite is a two-room suite on the second floor and was named in honor of Betsy Pieper’s mother, whose maiden name is Roberts. The suite is considered the bridal suite and was therefore named in keeping with the bridal theme.
The Grant Room is a small, single room on the second floor and was named as such, because President Ulysses S. Grant was proven to have once shared a meal in the space.
Lastly, The Ringling Room is a large, single room on the second floor and got its name, because four out of the seven famous Ringling brothers once slept in the building some years ago.
The Ringling Room is additionally unique, because it is the only living quarters that connects to a beautiful bathroom, which boasts a clawfoot tub. This bathroom is the only room in the Inn that has a bathtub.
In addition to these four rooms, however, three more spaces are also accessible and could be used as bedrooms, if needed. Some have even installed Murphy beds for customer convenience.
The Historic Caledonia Inn therefore has nine total beds available for any who wish to stay in the space.
A variety of local businesses helped in the restoration: Augedahl and Moenck, who were the builders for the restoration project; Canton Heat and Cooling for helping with the installment of a new HVAC system; Brick Kittleson for helping with some of the masonry work; Mauss Electric; Augedahl Construction and Cabinetry; Roth Iron Works for helping with the design and installation of handrails on the new staircases; and King Insulation.
“We had some good core people,” said Pieper.
The Pieper family plans to have an official open house to showcase the Inn to the Caledonia community Nov. 11.
