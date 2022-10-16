Historic Caledonia Inn 3.jpg

The front desk of the Historic Caledonia Inn provides a regal, welcoming atmosphere for guests.

135 E. Main St. in Caledonia has a new look.

After years of revocations, Caledonia local Betsy Pieper and family opened The Historic Caledonia Inn to new lodgers in mid-October.

Historic Caledonia Inn 2.jpg

Betsy Pieper, when remodeling the Historic Caledonia Inn, made sure to feature the building's original exposed brick in her design.
Historic Caledonia Inn 1.jpg

The Historic Caledonia Inn features beautiful sliding doors salvaged from barn wood found on the Pieper family farm.
Historic Caledonia Inn 7.jpg

The Williams Suite on the ground floor of the Historic Caledonia Inn pays homage to the Williams family, the longest known owners of the building.
Historic Caledonia Inn 5.jpg

Two grand new staircases were added to the Historic Caledonia Inn during the remodel, so as to provide increased access to the second floor.
Historica Caledonia Inn 6.jpg

The Ringling Room on the second floor of the Historic Caledonia Inn features a queen size bed and accessible to a beautiful bathroom with a clawfoot tub.
Historic Caledonia Inn 4.jpg

Playful dubbed the Coca-Cola room, the Historic Caledonia Inn proudly displays various old school memorably from the classic soda giant.
Historic Caledonia Inn 8.jpg

The Historic Caledonia Inn sits prominently on Main Street next to The Wired Rooster.

