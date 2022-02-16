By Jordan Gerard
It takes a village to raise a child, or in the case of PACE’s (Parents as Allies in Children’s Education)reading and math incentive program, it takes businesses, the public library and a few special top prizes to help elementary students meet their goals.
Vice president of PACE, Lissa Peterson, said kids at Caledonia Area Elementary School have participated in this program for many years, but this year local businesses are pitching in with monthly incentives.
“Every single day, there’s a calendar that goes home with the kids, and parents initial how many minutes they read and worked on math. Kids bring it back to school, and the calendars are sent to PACE at the end of the month, totaling the minutes for reading and math,” she explained.
Meeting the different reading goals every month means kids can read about 15-30 minutes a day. Math minutes include working on over 200 minutes a month, or just about six minutes a day or more. Parents can also read to their kindergarteners and first graders. The program takes place all school year for kindergarteners through fifth grade.
When kids meet the first tier, they get a free cookie, when they meet the second tier, it’s a free scoop of ice cream at the Wired Rooster, the third tier gets them two scoops of ice cream at the Wired Rooster, and finally, the fourth tier is the “Golden Ticket,” where the top reader in every classroom gets a half dozen donuts at the Caledonia Bakery. Math prizes include a Kwik Trip coupon for a free slice of pizza or a garden salad.
What’s more is the school participating in the La Crosse Logger Baseball Team’s Logger Dog reading program, from February to May. Once kids complete 250 minutes of reading time, they get a prize from the Loggers and move on to the next base. The Home Run Prize is a free ticket to the Loggers game on June 1, 2022. Before the game, winners are recognized on the field with their classmates.
“Reading in general is really important. Kindergarteners aren’t reading, but parents are reading to them,” Peterson said. “Having that parent interaction ... the child and the parent work together, they can see a real difference in what they’re doing.”
Previously, PACE used Dairy Queen’s reward program, but due to changes in their set up and requirements, PACE decided to use more local avenues this year.
And it’s been working. Reading and math scores increased in the fall of 2021, Elementary Principal Susan Link said at the beginning of the school year.
Math scores in 2019 were recorded at 60.7%, and in spring 2021, kids scored 64.8%. Reading scores were 64.7% in 2019, and increased to 73.6% in 2021. Both are far above the state average, she added.
Link said the school is taking a three-pronged approach to continue improving scores using the iReady Math and Reading programs, implementing a new sonics-based program and working with the PACE program.
The Wired Rooster was more than happy to participate. Owners Amanda and Jeremiah Ninneman joined right away.
“I really never even hesitated, as early reading is something that we feel very strongly about supporting,” he said. “From reading the user’s manual of a new miter saw, to reading explicit instructions to a great recipe, or plowing through emails and text messages, reading is something that we all use every day, sometimes without realizing it.”
He relayed to Peterson that 40 kids have already come in and gotten their free scoops of ice cream. The Wired Rooster also has a fun-themed room for kids and another cozy room for reading. Folks are welcome to pick out a book and “essentially treat our bookshelves as they would their own, and to sit down for respite and tuck into a few pages.”
“So, when it comes to rewarding young readers for regularly picking up as many books as possible, and continuing that relationship with books, it really wasn’t a difficult decision to make,” Ninneman said. “I can only imagine how happy and surprised some of those kiddos were when they saw that The Caledonia Bakery and The Wired Rooster were teaming up to help continue supporting their efforts, as their teachers revealed the first coupons and The Caledonia Bakery Golden Ticket!”
SuzanneRoesler, owner, The Caledonia Bakery is excited to offer kids delicious donuts to take home and share with grandma, friends and family in exchange for their accomplishments.
“I just think reading is fundamental. Reading is everything,” she said. “I know everyone likes to have electronics, but there’s nothing like the smell of a hardcover book and sitting down to read.”
Roesler fondly remembers baking a batch of chocolate chip cookies and then sitting down to read a book whilst enjoying the cookies. Kids can associate the memory of a book with donuts.
“I thought it was wonderful,” she said. “My kids went through the program and I thought it was a great program.”
Peterson describes PACE similar to a PTO group, but the group is 100% donations based. The goal is to raise funds for staff, with such purposes as helping teachers purchase a certain book for every student, or buying a rug for their classroom, helped with the fish tank, the fifth graders’ school patrol trip to the Minnesota Twins game each year and so on.
Four members are the powerhouse behind PACE, and those include President Laura Erickson, Vice President Alissa Peterson, Secretary Laura Hanson and Treasurer Chantell Doering. Parents and staff are always welcome to attend meetings, and the group is always looking for creative fundraising ideas and for volunteer help.
Meetings take place the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the School-Age Child Care room at the elementary school. Kids are welcome to attend and have playtime while parents meet. Meetings last about an hour or so.
Any local businesses who have new incentives or ideas to help the incentive program can contact Peterson at 507-259-2438.
Beyond school reading
The Caledonia Public Library encourages kids to read on a regular basis too and has its own reward system. Director Stephanie Eggert explained they ask kids to read five books weekly, at their level or ability, and they get prizes.
Prizes are items that can be used during quiet times at school or at home, like fidget spinners, fun toys, bookmarks, notebooks and pens. There’s a lot of different items on hand, so weekly readers have choices. Summer reading goals are different, since kids have more time.
The library has also partnered with Topper’s Pizza in La Crosse and Winona. Once the goals are set and met, kids get a coupon for a free eight-inch pizza.
“We are excited to work with the Caledonia [Area] Elementary School and the PACE group to provide incentives for their reading and math groups,” Eggert said. “Most children wait until the last minute to try and finish, but reading daily will help them get to their goals more quickly and will create good reading habits.”
The library also provides a wide variety of reading material in books and an online reading format. Eggert said they work on building relationships with the kids to know what kind of books they enjoy, so they can suggest similar books or books in a series so they have more material to read.
Eggert says the best advice for parents wanting to help their kids build healthy reading habits is to read daily and read often.
“One of the best things you can do as a parent is be a good example,” she said. “Put your phone down and grab a book! Instead of sitting in front of the TV every night, read a book. Make reading a priority in your life and it will become one in theirs!”
Naturally, she encourages families to visit the library. Libraries are more than just a place of “Shh!” today. Not only do they provide many fun things, but it also fosters a sense of community through programming and connecting with other kids, Eggert said.
“Just by stepping into a library, kids will learn something,” she added. “It may be a book, creating a craft, connecting with other children, interactive story times, having a musical parade, using our computers, and learning how to use your imagination. It is a magical place!”
Caledonia Public Library has a new website at www.caledoniapubliclibrary.com and a YouTube channel for its story times. That can be found at “Family Fun at the Caledonia Public Library” on YouTube.
The library’s hours are Sundays and Mondays: Closed; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
