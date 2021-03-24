By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Just like people from all walks of life, many Minnesota farmers are reeling from the effects of the year-long COVID-19 pandemic. University of Minnesota Extension educator Megan Roberts has kept track of the resources that are currently available to assist people involved in agriculture who have been affected by the pandemic.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, I’ve really focused in on the financial assistance programs that are available for Minnesota farmers,” Roberts said last week. “And I’ve been tracking the farm economy, along with my colleagues.”
Depending on what farmers produce, the pandemic has had varying effects on their bottom line, she reported. “It also depends on where they were financially coming into the pandemic, in general,” Roberts added. “Some commodity prices have improved in recent months. There’s a lot of cautious optimism right now, because we’re seeing things continue to normalize...
“In the State of Minnesota, there has been a number of programs that have come out from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Those may utilize funds that have come from the Federal government, passed to the department... And it’s not just for producers. We’ve also seen programs focused on farmer’s markets, and small, local meat markets... As a way to help farmers and help the consumer who’s looking for other places to purchase their food.”
Federal funds from programs have been available to farmers through the Farm Service Agency and the Small Business Administration, Roberts noted. “And then we even saw aid that came down at the county level that farmers might have been eligible for. It varied from county to county, but I know of numerous farmers that were able to access business retention grants at the county level. Those were also available at the state level. The list is long.”
Here are some of the main programs:
On the Federal level, Economic Injury Disaster Loans have been available through the Small Business Administration. Those low-interest emergency loans can total up to $2 million, but are more commonly approved for amounts up to $150,000. And according to the U of M Extension, the Paycheck Protection Program is “a federal, potentially forgivable low-interest loan. In brief, the loan is for 2.5 times your average monthly payroll cost or equivalent self-employed earnings.” The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program has already seen two versions receive funding, with a third expected. CFAP 1 provided $16 billion in direct federal support for agricultural producers where prices and market supply have been impacted by COVID-19 during the spring of 2020, the Extension reports. CFAP 2 provided an additional $14 billion to agricultural producers of certain specialty crops. Roberts said that a third CFAP program could appear any day, or may be months away from a roll-out.
The State of Minnesota has provided the Rural Finance Authority Disaster Recovery Loan Program to help those with lost revenue or expenses not covered by insurance.
Local banks or lending institutions should have those low-interest loan applications, which can provide up to $200,000.
The AGRI Livestock Processing Rapid Response Mini-Grant program was instituted to “help purchase equipment to aid in more processing capacity.”
The AGRI Safe at the Farmers’ Market Cost Share Program has provided “financial assistance to farmers markets to purchase equipment and supplies to keep markets, vendors, and customers safe and operational.”
In a similar vein, the AGRI Safe on the Farm Direct Marketing Cost Share Program provided money to reimburse farmers for eligible supplies to “prepare safe sales on farms and consumer pick-up sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The NRCS EQIP Program for Hog Producers provides financial and technical assistance “to livestock producers for animal mortality disposal resulting from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
And unemployment benefits are also available to many unemployed workers, as well as “self-employed people and independent contractors, including farmers, qualify if they have become unemployed,” the Extension reports. Apply through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Unemployment Insurance benefit’s website.
Most of this funding originated with the CARES Act (March of 2020), and the Consolidate Appropriations Act (late December, 2020).
In addition, more funding will be available through the recently approved American Recovery Plan (ARP), Roberts added. “You (will) see a little bit of a shift in focus for food and agriculture,” she reported.
There are more nutrition-related items (such as SNAP and WIC), with added support for commodity buying, which may have a positive effect of prices paid to producers. The American Recovery Plan also has some aid for “socially disadvantaged” farmers, as far as loan forgiveness of USDA-backed loans.
The ARP is also known as the American Rescue Plan Act. In an excellent blog penned by Roberts (https://blog-abm-news.extension.umn.edu/2021/03/the-american-recovery-plan-act-passes.html), she breaks down the some of the details of that massive law, which was passed on March 6, 2021.
Farmers will be affected by many aspects, ranging from rural health care grants to small business relief to individual tax relief and business tax credits.
“We do have resources available on the Extension website (https://extension.umn.edu/get-help/financial-help-minnesota-farmers),” Roberts told the Argus. “We have Extension educators who are really following this closely. I’m a resource, I and my colleagues.
So, if you can’t get your question answered locally, Extension will get you to that person, to get into the details. There is also help available from the SCBD (Small Business Development Center).
Farmers are small businesses, and a lot of the programs that aren’t farm-specific, things like the Paycheck Protection Program, and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, are available to both farmers and general small business owners.
“We may not be able to answer every question, but we’ll try to point you in the right direction and maybe get you connected to the contact you need.”
The University of Minnesota Extension has a farm information line available at 1-800-232-9077. Hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Their email address is fil@umn.edu.
