By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Trick or treat! Houston County hosts a collection of fun Halloween events at all levels of scary and exciting, in addition to trick or treats.
Caledonia
Don’t miss the Monster Dash 5K run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at Lifestyle Fitness. Registration is at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m. A DJ will be playing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 day of race for adults, $10/$15 for middle/high school students, and free for kids fifth grade and under. Sign up at Lifestyle Fitness.
Costumes are encouraged and trick or treating will be taking place on the route. Afterward, join the fun for a silent auction, music, food and drinks and more. Proceeds benefit the Caledonia Class of 2023.
Join the Caledonia Public Library for trick or treating, a storytime and a movie, also taking place on Saturday. Storytime will be 10 a.m., and the book is “Room on the Broom.” The new Space Jam movie will be shown at 11 a.m. Treats will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumes encouraged.
Are you looking for a spooky haunted house? How about some haunted fairgrounds? The Houston County Fair will host its second annual “Scare at the Fair” on Oct. 29 and 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.
For younger haunted house goers, a friendly version of the haunt will take place 6 to 7 p.m. with lights on and not so scary scarers. For the rest of the brave souls, the big haunts take place after 7 p.m. Cost is $5 for kid friendly, $10 after 7 p.m.
Spring Grove
ECFE will host a Trick or Treat Walk at Roverud Park on Oct. 31, from 4 to 5 p.m. Walk the trail, get prizes and treats along the way. Trick or treating in city limits is 4 to 8 p.m.
Check out the Spring Grove High School Drama Club’s Halls of Horror. The haunted school opens its doors on Oct. 29 and 30, from 7 to 11 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Enter in the new lobby on the one-way street, 1st. St. NW.
Houston
Houston businesses will be hosting a trick or treating event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. See list of participating businesses on Facebook at Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.
There will also be a pumpkin decorating contest for children through grade 6. Drop off your decorated or carved pumpkin at the Bremer Bank parking lot between 4-5 p.m. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Pumpkins should be picked up by 6 p.m.. One Houston Bucks prize will be awarded per age category: preschool-kindergarten, 1st-3rd and 4th-6th grades.
La Crescent
Bauer’s Market will host a Haunted House Spooktacular from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30. The event will benefit Houston County Ring and Run and is presented by Enchanted Performances.
