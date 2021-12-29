By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior gymnasts hit the road for Stewartville on Thursday, December 23rd. That’s where Caledonia/Spring Grove defeated Stewartville/Chatfield 118.950 to 117.115 in a dual meet.
Anna Myhre of Stewartville was the top finisher in the all-around, totaling 30.70, but Warrior Paizley Lange was close behind with 30.40 (8.0 on vault, 7.90 on uneven bars, 7.60 on balance beam, and 6.625 on floor exercise. Teammate Avery Augedahl totaled 29.175 (7.825 on vault, 7.05 on bars, 6.10 on beam and 8.20 on floor. Brianna Johnson scored 27.950, taking 8.15 on vault, 6.0 on bars, 6.15 on beam, and 7.65 on floor. Warrior Vivian Kittleson scored 27.750, earning 7.425 on vault, 6.850 on bars, 6.475 on beam, and 7.0 on floor. Teammate Sabrina Lisota scored 7.625 on vault, 7.575 on beam, and 8.175 on floor for the varsity, while Cameryn Kruse earned 6.725 on bars in the varsity rounds.
The C/H junior varsity totaled 98.10 points. Ayshia Gay earned 7.50 on floor, and Harper Staton scored 6.45 on beam.
“As a coaching staff we are very happy to see our team have success with a win,” head coach Savana Kettner said after the meet. “We know how hard the girls are working in the gym each day so it is great to see the hard work pay off! We are excited to get back into the gym and see if we can work on improved consistency as well as some new skills prior to our next meet.”
At the time of this report, there were no gymnastics meets posted until Tuesday, January 11th. That competition is slated to begin at 6 p.m. in Caledonia. A January 6 meet versus La Crescent has been marked as canceled.
