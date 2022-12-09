Passports to Other Cultures (France) 3.jpg

Guest speaker David Costet educates on the Festival of Lights in France at Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove.

David Costet stopped by Giants of the Earth Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. to give a presentation on Christmas in other cultures. A traditional French meal was also provided for those in attendance, as part of the Heritage Center’s Passports to Other Cultures program.

Costet was born in Lyon, France and spent most of his childhood overseas.

Speciality food items from all over France were unable at Giants of the Earth for its Passports to Other Cultures series.
French native David Costet gives a educational presentation at Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove.
Over 50 attendees filled Immigrant Hall at Giants of the Earth in Spring Grove for its presentation on French culture.  
Event coordinator Rachel Storlie serves food and holiday drinks at French themed Passports to Other Cultures event at Giants of the Earth in Spring Grove.

