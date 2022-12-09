David Costet stopped by Giants of the Earth Heritage Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. to give a presentation on Christmas in other cultures. A traditional French meal was also provided for those in attendance, as part of the Heritage Center’s Passports to Other Cultures program.
Costet was born in Lyon, France and spent most of his childhood overseas.
Costet presented on this European heritage and provided much education on France. He discussed the many differences in economy between France and the United States, including the current unemployment and population numbers in both countries, as well as taught on the geography of France, with a specific focus on where Lyon is located. Costet also explained the different regions and departments in France and let it known that popular brands such as Michelin tires, L’Oreal and Bic office supplies are actually French.
Many family photos from the World War II era were also displayed by Coster.
“I hope lots of people have lots of questions,” said Costet prior to his presentation.
Following Costet’s presentation, an extravagant French meal was served. This included bœuf bourguignon (a traditional French stew) made by Heather Marie in Onalaska, different flavors of quiche (including plain cheese, ham and cheese, as well as a few broccoli) made by Costet, speciality pâté, French baguettes from Irene at Newberg Vintage Home & Garden, several Yule Log French cakes for dessert from Linda’s Bakery in West Salem, as well as true Champagne and six bottles of French wine.
“We want it to be an immersive experience,” said Event Coordinator, Rachel Stolie.
A pop up exhibit featuring memorabilia from various European Christmas markets was put on display in the Welcome Center and provided by local friends of Giants of the Earth.
In France, Dec. 8 is Lyon’s own Festival of Lights. In celebration of this, the Immigrant Hall at Giants of the Earth was beautifully decorated with LED candles and other mood lighting to simulate the festival. As a community immersion project, attendees were also offered the opportunity to help recreate a French stained glass window.
Costete’s wife, Julie is an art teacher in Caledonia and made a replica of the stained glass window. Attendees were then asked to use this replica as a reference to build the stained glass window for themselves using cellophane paper.
Participants were also welcome to take home some LED candles as a memento of the night and its Festival of Lights. Christmas Papillotes candy, a French delicacy, was also provided to guests in both milk or dark chocolate.
“Thank you to our community and those who attend,” said Stolie.
Giants of the Earth would also like to thank the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation for accepting the Heritage Center’s grant proposal and providing funding for the Passports to Other Cultures program. The program has been incredibly successful, with different cultures being featured every month at the Giants of the Earth Welcome Center. A few other cultures that were previously on display include: Turkey, Germany and the Brazilian Amazon, as well as Mexico, Honduras and many others.
When asked why Giants of the Earth sought to pursue Passports to other cultures, Stolie stated “it’s great that we are the first Norwegian settlement in Minnesota, but let’s break out of that and learn about the similarities and differences between cultures.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.