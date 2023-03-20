Caledonia's Elsie Babler is growing her local business offerings.
Opened on March 1, 2023, The Crooked Quarter is a one-story antique mall that sits at 113 Grove St. Babler owns and operates the business, purchasing the building in December 2021 with her husband Lee and Tamiko Hubka-Steele, who operates Tamiko's Salon just next door. Elsie and Lee additionally own Elsie’s Bar and Grill on Main Street in Caledonia.
“It’s been really good,” said Babler. “It’s fun to see all the different people come in. … We’re changing things out constantly, so it’s always fun to see what new comes in and what old goes out with people.”
Prior to the building being repurposed into what is now The Crooked Quarter, the space was a livery stable that housed quarter horses. Babler’s children picked out the name, taking the quarter horses into consideration, as well as the fact that the building is slightly crooked.
There is also an ancestral connection for Babler.
“It’s probably the oldest barn in town, and we wanted to save it,” said Babler. “The whole building, with Tamiko’s, was built by my great great grandfather. When we took the face off the front of Tamiko’s building, we found my grandfather’s name on top and the year that he established."
According to Babler, it took a little more than a year to get the building ready for its new life as an antique mall, as the previously dormant space had become a nesting ground for hoards of pigeons.
“The actual construction of this building was a process,” said Babler. “It was filled with thousands of pigeons; the floor was all cracked up and falling apart, and you could see through the walls.”
The store offers a wide variety of inventory, including antique and vintage items that are consigned “by different people in the area.” The shop also stocks local handmade goods, such as signs, candles, jewelry, macrame wall decor and more, as well as works with a small boutique to wholesale new clothing for men, women and children.
Those wishing to show their Minnesota pride or pick up a souvenir from the area are also welcome to explore The Crooked Quarter’s selection of Minnesota themed t-shirts and hoodies. Babler is additionally hoping to include Caledonia specific gear to the collection soon.
“It’s kind of a variety store,” said Babler.
The antique mall is centrally located just one block from the Main Street and is surrounded by many other great shops. Country Charm provides all your crafting needs, whereas Buckboard LLC serves as a secondary location for antiques, and The Caledonia Gallery as a haven for local art. The area also has a number of food and drink offerings, including The Farmhouse, The Wired Rooster, Caledonia Bakery and Warrior Nutrition.
You can walk from The Crooked Quarter to all the above-mentioned destinations. It is Babler’s hope that having all these options so close together will draw more people to Caledonia and increase the city’s tourism.
“I think that Caledonia is just a great destination place, and we looked at what we needed to add to it,” said Babler. “All these things in a small town are great for people to come into the area.”
She added, “We love Caledonia and we just wanted to help."
Anyone wishing to sell items at The Crooked Quarter have the freedom to set their own prices and are welcome to stop by the shop and speak with Babler. Though the shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays, it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Three, one-bedroom vacation rentals are also available above The Crooked Quarter, an additional business venture that Babler hopes to debut on May 1, 2023. The space also features a working garage door that, starting May 20, will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a local farmers market. Babler plans to offer live music at the market, as well as have locals teach young kids various life skills. If you are interested in being a vendor for the farmer’s market, contact Babler for more information.
“We’re excited to put this together and add some fun to Caledonia,” said Babler. “My husband and I love our town, and we believe that adding this little store that we have, called The Crooked Quarter, will be a great asset to Caledonia and maybe a destination place for people to come and check out.”
