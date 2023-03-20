Caledonia's Elsie Babler is growing her local business offerings.

Opened on March 1, 2023, The Crooked Quarter is a one-story antique mall that sits at 113 Grove St. Babler owns and operates the business, purchasing the building in December 2021 with her husband Lee and Tamiko Hubka-Steele, who operates Tamiko's Salon just next door. Elsie and Lee additionally own Elsie’s Bar and Grill on Main Street in Caledonia.

Elsie Babler is a proud owner of The Crooked Quarter in Caledonia.
The Crooked Quarter is tucked away at 113 East Grove Street in Caledonia.
The Crooked Quarter is a quaint space offering everything from vintage furniture to whole sale clothing.
All items available for sale at The Crooked Quarter are consigned by area locals through Elsie Babler.
Vintage games and antique toys, found only at The Crooked Quarter.
Hand crafted candles from The Crooked Quarter keep your house or apartment smelling nice year round.
Homemade signs from area locals are just one of many items for sale at The Crooked Quarter.
Caledonia memorabilia can be found at The Crooked Quarter.
This textured artwork of a train is one of Elsie's favorites currently for sale.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

