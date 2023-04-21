On the morning of April 19, 2023, my family was shaken from our beds by one of the most violent lightning strikes I have ever experienced. After assessing the initial damage in our home… we all thought it was only an electrocuted printer and Acentek modem in our office. We were wrong. About 25 minutes later, the sad vision of our 140-year-old dairy barn had gone from a peaceful giant standing in our yard to a raging inferno.
At the turn of the century my great grandparents acquired this farm, and then sadly lost it during the Great Depression. Fortunately their son, my grandfather, Hilary Allen and his wife Laura Allen (Bunge) were able to secure the funds to buy the farm back from the bank.
My grandfather, Hilary, always said … ”This farm is important to me. It is not the value of the land, but it has a very nice barn.” And shortly thereafter, Allen Farms Dairy was born.
The barn was not just a barn to house cattle and young livestock. It was a place where kids were able to play, learn the values of work ethic, understand nature and the importance of farm values. This barn raised multiple generations of not only livestock, but families.
Over the years, local people from the community would come to this farm and get their weeks’ worth of milk, unless they had it delivered by my Grandparents dairy business. So many memories for us all.
In 2006, Sheri and I were blessed with the opportunity to continue the legacy of our family farm. Over the past 16 years we have made many changes and improvements to our farm. But one of the biggest efforts we have been working on was to restore what we feel was the heart of this home and farm.
I encourage anyone of you fellow farmers or property owners who still have one of the amazing barns on your farm, whether it has years of family history or not…give the credit it deserves.
In closing, my family wants to give a tremendous "thank you" to all the local volunteer fire departments- Caledonia, Spring Grove and Eitzen for their brave and professional actions during this tragedy. We also thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of kindness, generosity and willingness to offer whatever they can for us.
Andy, Sheri, August and Merik Allen live in rural Caledonia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.