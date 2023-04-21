On the morning of April 19, 2023, my family was shaken from our beds by one of the most violent lightning strikes I have ever experienced. After assessing the initial damage in our home… we all thought it was only an electrocuted printer and Acentek modem in our office. We were wrong. About 25 minutes later, the sad vision of our 140-year-old dairy barn had gone from a peaceful giant standing in our yard to a raging inferno.

At the turn of the century my great grandparents acquired this farm, and then sadly lost it during the Great Depression. Fortunately their son, my grandfather, Hilary Allen and his wife Laura Allen (Bunge) were able to secure the funds to buy the farm back from the bank.

Andy, Sheri, August and Merik Allen live in rural Caledonia.

