By Craig Moorhead
“I grew up on the Kitty Hawk,” Rich Orth said. “I went from a boy to being a man serving on that ship, whether I act like it or not.”
An Eitzen resident, Orth grew up in eastern Iowa, graduating from high school in June of 1960. Two days after receiving his diploma, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he soon became a member of the commissioning crew of the brand-new 1,047 foot long “supercarrier” Kitty Hawk (CV 63).
The ship had undergone sea trials prior to being accepted by the U.S. Navy, but “Once she belonged to the Navy, I was on the first cruise that she ever took,” Orth recalled. He was also on the last cruise the ship took under her own power (in 2008) just prior to her decommissioning, and attended a recent (2022) ceremony in Brownsville, Texas, when she arrived there under tow to be scrapped. “It was her wake,” he said. “There were tears shed in Brownsville... Now she’s being buried.
“I joined (the Navy) when I was 17, and I was to get out the day before I turned 21,” Orth said. “I was assigned to the Kitty Hawk out of boot camp, but they sent me for temporary duty down in Norfolk and Little Creek, Virginia. I spent five months down there and then the whole detail was transferred from Norfolk to Philadelphia, where the ship was being built. We went on the Boxer, which is a WW2 aircraft carrier.”
The first time he saw the ship, “The only thing that I can really remember thinking about it is, how do they make something like this float? It’s three football fields long. But I did not really realize the size of that old girl until I was in Brownsville, just a month ago. I had never seen her float past me from 500 feet away, and I was in awe of the size of her.”
Just how big was the carrier? “I spent two and a half years on her, and never found most of the ship,” Orth said. “Now I understand the actual size of it. Our berthing was in the forward mess deck. But on the other side of the ship, straight across from our berthing, was an escalator. And I never knew that ship had an escalator...” With flight crews aboard, the ship sometimes hosted over 5000 sailors, Orth added.
Back in 1960, the young sailor was trained as a machinist mate. “I worked in No. 1 engine room...” he said. “There were lots of bugs to work out during the commissioning. Like anything new.”
The Kitty Hawk was reportedly the last U.S. aircraft carrier to utilize non-nuclear powered propulsion. Both types ran on steam turbines, however. Orth said that the boilers on the Kitty Hawk burned black oil when it was commissioned. “They were later converted to aviation fuel... after I had gone,” he added.
During 48 years of service, the ship saw plenty of hard service. She was deployed in numerous theaters, from Vietnam (where the Kitty Hawk earned a Presidential Unit Citation) to the second Iraq war. The ship even collided with a Soviet submarine in 1984 as it was surfacing. A bit of metal from the sub’s propeller was later found embedded in the ship’s hull. It was made into a souvenir, and now resides in the Naval Historical Collection.
While Orth was aboard Kitty Hawk, “I thought it was the most fantastic thing in my life,” he said.”Even today, I think that the years that I spent in the Navy were the some of the best years of my entire life. The Hawk was my avenue to the whole experience... the discipline, the work. You didn’t really have a choice. Your were assigned your job, and your watch hours. When you weren’t on watch you either slept, ate, or worked...
“We also were privileged to stop in some great ports that I wouldn’t even think of going to see, even now.”
A crew member assigned to a ship when she is placed in commission is often referred to as a “plank owner.” Orth has a plaque signed by a Kitty Hawk commanding officer that takes note of that. Attached is a piece of teak flooring which was part of the officer’s quarterdeck.
Orth was also an active member of a group which sought to save the ship as a museum. “I worked with the committee, made a couple trips out to Long Beach, California,” he noted. “She would have been beside the Queen Mary, and the battleship Iowa...
“As we get older we remember the good things, and we try to forget all the bad things. And trust me, Navy life is not all roses, but it’s the fun things we remember. You make friends. There’s a connection with my shipmates that is something altogether different from my friends on the outside. You live with these people, you trust your life to them, and they trust their life to you. It’s a connection that I can’t explain. I don’t think it ever dies.”
