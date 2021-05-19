By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
A wild hillside above Brownsville, Minnesota is now being restored to it’s former glory with the help of some four-footed friends.
“I had looked into goats,” Brownsville resident/landowner Dave Hey said, “but I couldn’t afford to do that on my own, so this is being paid for through the DNR, because of the habitat and the prairie easement they have. I’m really happy it’s happening.”
Years ago, a similar effort to remove invasive woody plant species from the hillside showed promise, but was not continued due to several reasons, Hey said.
“That was about 13 years ago. The DNR was doing a goat prairie restoration so they cut a lot of the cedar back, and did some brush burns on the hill. The plan had been that they would come back and continue to do that, to increase the quality of the habitat. And they were pretty happy with what they’d done as far as improving the habitat... We’d gotten it before it was too late. There’s a lot of good native plants still up there, flowers and native grasses. But because of (a lack of) funding, and maybe a lack of enough available personnel, we haven’t done much for quite a few years.”
Workers not only cut invasive cedars, but other problem plants like buckthorn, Japanese barberry, and honeysuckle during the first round of work too, Hey reported. Then last fall, DNR personnel came back and walked the property with Hey and some of his neighbors. And this time, some of the heavy lifting will be done by goats.
Barb Perry of MNDNR recalled the first round of work. “Over several years in the mid-2000’s, the Department of Natural Resources Nongame Wildlife Program in Southeast Minnesota used grant funds to pay for the removal of red cedar trees growing on the face of the bluff on the north side of Brownsville,” she said. “When red cedar trees are present, birds roost in them. Many of those birds have eaten buckthorn berries, so their droppings contain the seeds, and we then see a carpet of young buckthorn under the cedar trees. Often we can’t burn a bluff right after cedar removal as there isn’t enough native vegetation to carry fire. Frequency of fire helps set back any encroaching woody vegetation and allows native grasses and forbs an opportunity to germinate and grow more abundantly. We are trying to set back the invasive buckthorn that is not only growing at the top of the bluff, but also on the face. We know there is glossy buckthorn growing on the site, along with a healthy population of Japanese barberry in the woods around the prairie... The hope is that by reducing the density of the buckthorn and other woody vegetation, native plants in the seed bank will have an opportunity to grow.
“We use goats as a management tool when the density of woody vegetation impacts the native grasses and forbs or flowers. The goats eat all types of shrubs and trees, and do have their favorites. We have learned that plants taste different to them depending on the season. They may not like how some leaves taste in the spring versus later in the growing season. Depending on the density of woody vegetation, it can take multiple years of grazing before we see a reduction in canopy cover, which then allows more sunlight to the ground, and the opportunity for native seed germination.
Goats from Diversity Landworks, a Freeburg-based business, are now busily munching on the hillside. Co-owners Kyle Johnson and Tim Taylor started the endeavor in 2015 with 20 animals, and now have six herds of 60 or more goats working in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“The primary focus of our business is to provide prescribed browsing services,“ Johnson said. “Our goal is to keep growing in order to impact the landscape at as big a level as we can, because the invasive species are so pervasive throughout the state and the region...
“I think when we look back into the evolution of the plant species that we’re trying to protect, we understand that the lands of the prairies and savannas are actually graze-obligate. Those plants evolved to require grazing. And so if we’re going to remove animals from the land we don’t really get invasive species, it’s just that our landscapes become invade-able by those species. The logical conclusion of why we’re in this problem is because we’ve taken animals off the land, so the logical response is to bring animals back to the land... These native plant communities require disturbance, and disturbance can come in the form of grazing and fire.”
For more on Diversity Landworks, call 507-556-4420 or visit their website at www.diversitylandworks.com
Hey agreed with the plan to kick start the process of restoration again in 2021. “The main thing was to preserve it, and the restoration of the native plants...” he stated. “What I think that they’re going to do is reevaluate it after two seasons with the goats, and then decide if they will continue a year or two more with those, or if they will do a cut and burn or just a burn. There’s a lot of options on the table, and I’m pretty well open to what they’re doing.
“I’m not really a flower guy, but after they did those prior burns I got up there... and it was really impressive. I’ve always enjoyed nature, and it was really interesting how they had really thrived and come back. The native species had been shaded out by these cedars over the years, and the second year it was even better.
Rough blazing star, smooth blue aster, tall cinquefoil, hoary puccoon, lyre-leaved rock cress, prairie spiderwort – Brownsville master naturalist Laurie Arzaga said that all of these and many more native prairie species have been identified by MNDNR personnel and herself on the land. So far, the list of native forbs, grasses and sedges plus some native shrubs present on
