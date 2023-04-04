Giants of the Earth welcomed local storytellers recently.
As part of its latest series of events, entitled Passports to other Cultures, the Spring Grove facility hosted “Local stories of the Hmong Diaspora” on March 30. The night featured a pop-up Hmong cultural exhibit that displayed Hmong story cloths and other artifacts. According to Rachel Storlie, coordinator at Giants, the event “grew out of a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and Hmoob Cultural & Community Agency (HCCA)."
In addition to the pop up, expert Yia Vue gave an informative presentation detailing how the Vietnam War displaced Hmong people and what the immigration process to the US was like, as well as educated on southeast asian heroes who helped pass the Refugee Act of 1980.
“Hmong people have kind of always been displaced,” said Vue.
Vue explained to an almost packed house that refugees “couldn’t just come over, you had to have a sponsor.” She went on to state “this is how many churches got involved.”
According to Vue, based on data collected in 2020 from the US Census Bureau, Minnesota (71,762) and Wisconsin (54,641) are in the top 3 of states with the largest Hmoob population. The first is California, where Vue is from, with a population of 96,255.
Mo Yang, new executive director for the HCCA, also spoke. She told of experiences in a refugee camp, as well as informed the crowd about upcoming events happening at HCCA. Passing the mic, Rev. Mike McElwee of La Crosse Christ Episcopal Church additionally talked about “The Friendship Program” and its history just across the river. Tria Meier, though young when she left the refugee camp, recalled thinking eggs and toast were the making of an American breakfast and getting excited, as eggs were a rare item at the camp. Spring Grove locals in the audience also stepped forward and provided more information regarding sponsorship.
After everyone who wished to say a few words had, the Immigrant Hall at Giants of the Earth then became a dining hall filled with the smell of egg rolls, papaya salad, and more. Caledonia local Meier prepared homemade Hmong sausage and purple sticky rice for those in attendance, with the rest having been catered by Yang’s Delhi in La Crosse.
To end, Storlie thanked sponsors, Barry McKnight and the La Crosse Public Library, for providing Giants temporary loan of “the local Hmong diaspora storyboards, timeline and exhibit essentials,” as well as many others who helped put the event together. Storlie also informed the crowd that Giants of the Earth is seeking financial support to help fund future Passports to other Cultures and encouraged those present to donate what they can.
“This is one of the most exquisite pop ups we’ve had,” said event coordinator, Rachel Storlie.
Rachel Stock
