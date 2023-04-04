Giants of the Earth welcomed local storytellers recently.

As part of its latest series of events, entitled Passports to other Cultures, the Spring Grove facility hosted “Local stories of the Hmong Diaspora” on March 30. The night featured a pop-up Hmong cultural exhibit that displayed Hmong story cloths and other artifacts. According to Rachel Storlie, coordinator at Giants, the event “grew out of a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and Hmoob Cultural & Community Agency (HCCA)."

2023 Passports to Hmong culture (GOTE) - group photo

A variety of speakers came together at Giants of the Earth, including Mike McElwee of La Crosse Christ Episcopal Church Yia Vue, Tria Meier and Mo Yang.
Handmade Hmong story cloths adorn the walls at Giants of the Earth.

Handmade Hmong story cloths adorn the walls at Giants of the Earth.
2023 passports to Hmong culture (GOTE) - cloths & textiles

Hmong story cloths and textiles are just a few of the intricate pieces now viewable at Giants of the Earth.
2023 passports to Hmong cultures (GOTE) - story cloths 2

Prior to a presentation, entitled "Local stories of the Hmong Diaspora," visitors at Giants of the Earth were invited to explore the heritage center's pop up exhibit.
2023 Passports to other cultures (GOTE) - Hmong history

A pop up exhibit at Giants of the Earth in Spring Grove educates on the history of Hmong displacement.
2023 passports to Hmong culture - story cloths 3

Passports to Other Cultures, a reoccurring program at Giants of Earth, welcomes Hmong story cloths and other artifacts.

