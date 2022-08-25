ola and per.jpg

Originally operated as a hotel and restaurant, Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove offers programming for children and adults, as well as educational exhibits showcasing Spring Grove’s unique history.

The center is three stories tall and currently has seven different exhibits on display, in addition to Passports to Other Cultures.

one room schoolhouse.jpg
farm folk art.jpg
area churches.jpg
Myrah family
sweaters.jpg

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

