Originally operated as a hotel and restaurant, Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove offers programming for children and adults, as well as educational exhibits showcasing Spring Grove’s unique history.
The center is three stories tall and currently has seven different exhibits on display, in addition to Passports to Other Cultures.
The first floor of the Heritage Center houses Immigrant Hall, which was originally the restaurant portion of the building, and a Welcome Room that is home to an exhibit called Passports to Other Cultures. Art and other artifacts from Mexico and Honduras are currently on display at this exhibit, with most pieces having been donated by area locals.
The exhibit rotates about every six months and previously featured cultures include Turkey, the Czech Republic and, of course, Norway. Giants of the Earth also builds programming around their Passports to Other Cultures exhibit that is available to kindergarten through sixth graders.
“We wanted to pay homage to other cultures that we know exist,” said Bill Fried.
In May, the Giants of the Earth Heritage Center underwent an extensive renovation that included improving the building’s kitchen and adding an elevator, so as to comply with ADA accessibility codes. Despite these many improvements, however, the Heritage Center sought to maintain the building’s history as much as possible.
In pursuit of this goal, the center kept all the windows in Immigrant Hall their original size and ensured the stairwell remained historically accurate to the building’s original design.
Exhibits on the second and third floors of the Heritage Center include: Country Schools, Farm Folk Art, Area Churches, Spring Grove Founding Father Mons Fladager, the Myrah Family, the Settling of Spring Grove and Farmer, Family Man and Cartoonist Peter J. Rosendahl.
The Country Schools exhibit features various learning tools and old gradebooks from a one room schoolhouse. The room provides some perspective on what education in a one room schoolhouse would have looked like, as the room is organized in a similar fashion to that of an old schoolhouse.
The Argus was assured by Bill Fried that all names in the featured gradebooks are individuals that have since passed. As a result, no privacy standards are being breached by having them on display.
The Farm Folk Art exhibit features 1:8 scale model creations of various farming implements as they looked when they were first invented. This includes models of a windmill, a church and a log cabin, as well as many horse drawn sleds and other farming tools.
These models were designed and built by James Allie Robinson and family. A lifelong farmer, Robinson began creating these scale models in 1920, in an effort to preserve the history of the farming industry.
The Area Churches exhibit displays two dioramas of a local Spring Grove church. One diorama is a display of the church’s current look and condition, whereas the other is the original stone church that was lost to a fire.
Many of the devotional tools in this exhibit are written in Norwegian. Thankfully, volunteers from Luther College helped the center translate these records to English before the exhibit was open to the public.
Dubbed the unofficial founding father of Spring Grove, Mons Fladager was an entrepreneur and mercantile salesman who specialized in clothing.
Not only is Fladager credited as the man who convinced the railroad to come to Spring Grove, but his mercantile shop is also the origin of Spring Grove’s lion mascot, as the Fladager family famously had a bust of a lion outside their mercantile store and, over time, became playfully known by the community as the lion brand.
The Myrah Family are credited as one of the first families to settle in what is now known as Spring Grove. The family moved to the area in 1854. They owned and operated a farm that is still standing in Spring Grove.
Though the land is not currently owned by any Myrah family descendants, the land is still known by area locals as the Myrah Family Farm. The barn on the property is occasionally used by Ye Old Opera House to put on summer musicals and a large oil painting depicting the land is on display at the Giants of the Earth Heritage Center.
The Settling of Spring Grove exhibit at the Heritage Center tells the story of Minnesotians coming to America. It details the travel route that brought first settlers like the Myrah Family to Spring Grove, as well how Minnesota became an official territory in 1848.
Peter Julius Rosendahl was a farmer, an artist and a designer. Two figures named Ola and Per were his most popular recurring artistic cartoons. However, he also drew postcards for Spring Grove’s annual homecoming event, as well as many others.
Observed at the Heritage Center’s exhibit that displays many of Rosendahl’s artistic creations, the language he used when writing these cartoons was a unique blend of traditional nordic linguistics and English. The last known Ola and Per cartoon was created by Rosendahl in the 1930s, though he continued to draw until his death in the 1940s.
Authentic Norwegian style sweaters are also available for purchase at the Giants for the Earth Heritage Center and are on display near the stairwell. These sweaters were curated by local resident Jill Storlie and were purchased in Norway. Proceeds from the sale of these sweaters goes to the Heritage Center to fund future programming and exhibits.
