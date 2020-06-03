By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
There’s something about drinking thick and creamy milk fresh from the tank, and Caledonia dairy farmers Jonathan and Liz Gerdes have found the key to producing raw milk.
“We got started because we were looking for a way to step outside of the market pricing,” Liz Gerdes explained. “...as the prices for milk have crashed, the interest for farm to consumer has grown. It’s the perfect time to expand.”
The Gerdes are allowed to sell the raw milk directly at their farm, but can market it anywhere, which is why attendees at local farmers markets may have seen their stand and the “Artisan Raw Milk” sign that has sparked people’s interest.
“Our customers are interested for the health benefits,” she said. “Many of our customers experience positive benefits for gut health ... even for weight loss, overall nutrition for their family.”
Mostly what Liz hears is people want to feed their kids nutrient-rich food and they care where it comes from, she said.
Customers wanting raw milk can bring their own jars to the farm where they will be sanitized in a food-grade sanitizer and then filled with milk. Or they can purchase the gallon-size jars from the Gerdes at their farmers market stand. The jars can be used over again as long as they are cleaned and sanitized.
As for the COVID-19 situation, the Gerdes started selling raw milk right as the pandemic ramped up, so they took extra precautions such as wearing gloves and masks when they fill the jars.
“The amount of things we have to do to keep our dairy clean is astronomical,” Liz said. “We take extra precautions to know people were safe.”
In addition to their own precautions, the farm is inspected by the Minnesota Department of Argiculture (MDA) about every six months and is very closely regulated, she added.
As for consumers curious about consuming raw milk, Gerdes encourages people to “educate themselves no matter what they do.” The main thing to focus on is getting the milk from a clean source.
“It’s their job to educate themselves about the benefits and the truth of raw milk,” she said. “There are thousands of people that would stake their life on it and the health benefits.”
The Gerdes’ kids Chloe, Anna and Declan also drink raw milk, with Declan just being one year old. The MDA also encourages consumers to do their homework on consuming raw milk.
And so far, the response to the niche market has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
From a mom with kids who wants to do their best to feed them nutritional food to a retired farm wife that can no longer get it from the bulk tank, people have been quick to catch onto the nostalgic healthy beverage, Liz said.
“In my opinion, there’s no better choice of something to drink or eat than dairy because of the nutrition and the taste,” Jonathan added. “A glass of milk is equal to one and a half eggs in protein.”
The raw milk sells for $6 a gallon at the farm and compared to conventional milk prices, it’s easy to see why the Gerdes have found a niche market.
Milk prices sit at 88 cents a gallon as of Friday, May 29. Selling just 11 gallons of milk makes $10, not even enough to feed the 90 cows on the farm that get milked twice a day or to cover much expenses of anything. Gerdes still sell milk to a co-op in addition to the raw milk. The dairy farm has been operating for four generations.
Their interest in raw milk has also sparked expanding their farm plans. Currently, they milk a mix of A-1 and A-2 dairy cows, but soon there will be a micro herd of A-2 cows.
Jonathan explains that A-2 cows have different proteins to digest, which means for those who are lactose intolerant to A-1 milk, A-2 is an alternative option. They plan to add A-2 milk as a specialty product soon and already have a waiting list of customers.
As a final piece to their plan, the Gerdes have a vision to add a farm store where they could sell the raw milk and A-2 milk at the farm and also host dairy education classes for yogurt and cheese.
They’d like to see the farm store retro-fitted to an unused farm silo. Liz was working on a grant application with Midwest Dairy that would allow them the funds to make that dream a reality.
For now, they enjoying sharing their farm fresh milk every day. Visit their website at www.gerdesfreshfarm.com or find them at the farmers market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.