By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
For retired firefighter and chief Gary Meiners, the firehouse in Brownsville holds a lot of memories over the 36 years he served.
Meiners recently retired from the department on April 16, 2019 and since then, he’s reflected on his time with the department. He joined the department in 1983 and was Brownsville’s chief from 2000 to 2016.
“I liked working with the other departments, all the people working under me,” he said.
Meiners worked closely with fire chiefs in Caledonia and La Crescent, adding they were “really helpful to me.” Caledonia Fire Department is Brownsville’s primary mutual aid, but both departments stepped up to help.
The hardest part of being a firefighter was never knowing when the pager would sound, especially when Meiners and his department were on call 24/7.
“We were worried about trucks not starting. Maintenance was always ongoing,” he said. “But everything is stepped up now. We’ve got chargers on the vehicles and that’s been a plus.”
Perhaps the part of his tenure that Meiners remembers the most is the floods of 2007 and 2008. Heavy rains brought mudslides to the hillside above Highway 26, washing away homes and property. The ongoing torrential downpours created “quite a mess” and Highway 26 by Brownsville, north and south of town, was blocked off.
“It was the most devastating thing,” he said. “Shortly after that, we had train derailments due to high waters and eroding bridges.”
By then, Meiners had been chief for about seven years. Before 2000, he was assistant chief and when the chief before him retired, the job fell into his lap, he told the Argus.
When he first started, the department had a paging system, which eventually evolved into using more sophisticated radios and then going to an 800 megaHertz system.
“That’s been a real asset,” he said. “We’ve been able to work with other departments and law enforcement.”
The department’s fleet of trucks and tools was also smaller as well. Meiners said the Brownsville Fire Department had four vehicles, but now they’re up to seven including two tankers, two pumpers, one rescue truck, a brush truck and another equipped for car crashes.
Meiners was interested in joing the department after he had accompanied his dad on fire calls in Eitzen. That department had two trucks at that time, and if there was a big fire, they had a local milk hauler to haul water for them.
“I joined because as a little guy my dad was on the Eitzen Fire Department and I was fortunate to go on a few calls with him and I got hooked on it,” he recalled. “I moved down here in 1977 and joined in 1983.”
And the rest is history. Since retiring from the department fully, Meiners has enjoyed working as a meat cutter at the grocery store in Lansing, Iowa, but plans to retire from that job soon.
He plans on spending time hunting, fishing and spending time with his “three energentic grandsons.”
“I thank my wife for putting up with all that for 36 years,” Meiners added. “She would bring food down to us at the train derailments. She was pretty much by me the whole time and supportive.”
If there’s one thing Meiners wished well for the Brownsville Fire Department, it’s getting more people to join and become firefighters.
“If you don’t have a fire department, you have to depend on someone else. The insurance rates go up,” he said. “It’s very important that people support the department every way and join if possible.”
Though it’s quite a commitment, Meiners said he joined because he felt the need of helping people and saving property.
“It’s been rewarding for me,” he said.
