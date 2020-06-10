By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
For Cheryl Whitesitt of Brownsville, helping to teach problem solving to students is a passion. Whitesitt serves as executive director of the Minnesota Future Problem Solving Program, a 501c3 organization now celebrating it’s 40th year.
“Back in the fall of 1985, a friend of mine in La Crosse whose children were a bit older than ours, was volunteering for the Wisconsin Affiliate,” Whitesitt told the Argus. “She said they were wanting to establish a team of evaluators for the Junior Division in La Crosse. She felt that I would be a good candidate. I went to the training, saw the amazing work that kids were doing and was hooked.”
According to their webpage, the organization “Encourages students to improve their critical, creative, and analytical thinking skills.” Last week, the founding group (Future Problem Solving Program International) held a virtual competition, inviting students from 14 countries to compete over the internet.
“The Future Problem Solving Program provides students with necessary thinking and problem solving skills which will serve them well throughout their lives,” the group proclaims. Furthermore, “The mission of the Minnesota Future Problem Solving Program is to teach a process for identifying and resolving problems in an innovative and timely manner with respect to our situation today and our world tomorrow.”
In Minnesota, grades K-9 are offered “non-competitive components as well as a curriculum,” Whitesitt reported. In addition, “We have four different component competitions for Grade 4-12,” she added.
“Minnesota is an affiliate of the International Program. We are under many of their policies but are also a separate entity with our own policies and bylaws. We have a lot of freedom as to how we bring FPS to our students in Minnesota. While the International Program provides updated program materials each year, we are free to revise and adjust them as we see best...“
State champions can go on to compete under international rules.
“Globally, our schools teach kids a lot of information,” the director explained. “Unfortunately, a lot of it is to prepare them for the test. Of course, other learning goes on, but students rarely get to really apply the knowledge that they have. Future Problem Solving teaches kids how to think, not what to think. We teach creative and critical thinking skills; problem solving skills that they can and will apply to all areas of their lives...
“The International Topic for this week is ‘Terraforming.’ For our State Competition, the topic was ‘Living in Poverty.’ Not only do the students submit their topic ideas, they vote on them. Hence, we listen to the students’ concerns about the issues that they will have to face when they are the world leaders. A FPS parent said, ‘Future Problem Solving is the dress rehearsal for real life as kids apply critical and creative thinking skills to real world problems.’”
In a five-year study (2010-2014) students who participated in FPS scored higher in both reading and mathematics on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment tests.
Caledonia Public Schools has a history with the program, even though it is not presently offered. Two of Whitesitt’s original “future problem solvers,” (Chad Harms and Angela Denstad Stigeler) recalled what participation was like.
“I like solving problems,” Harms said. “I don’t know if that’s a byproduct of being in Future Problem Solving or not, but looking at something that’s in front of you and trying to find the solution... it’s something that I’m trying to incorporate with my kids, now.”
Denstad Stigeler agreed. “I think the Future Problem Solving Program is extremely beneficial,” she said. “It’s been very forward-thinking, because now, we’re talking in education about 21st century skills. That’s exact;y what Future Problem Solving taught me.”
“There were four of us on our team,” Harms added. “My group may have been the first to go all the way from fourth grade through to our senior year...
“It was kind of something that branched outside of school. I know it’s called extracurricular for a reason, but that one actually had you thinking outside of just your normal school topics. We worked on topics such as acid rain, pollution. You had to do research, like we did in school, but on your own and on topics that I don’t think you would normally have been made aware of without having been in the program... Maybe it’s different now with smart phones and I pads, but we had to physically pick up a paper back when I was in fourth and fifth grade.
“It kind of got your brain thinking about things in a different way. You were kind of in a process. Sometimes we were given an article to read, and within that article we had to find and narrow down a problem, come up with solutions, and present that in a paragraph. So we had writing, and creativity, too.
“Sometimes it was hard coming up with 20 problems and 20 solutions. I’ve heard from Cheryl that they’ve reduced that a little bit now, because sometimes people would just get too creative and they would get a little absurd...” Chad laughed: “Somehow aliens or robots always came into play for that extra problem or solution.”
“I was on Chad’s team,” Angela said. “We stuck with the program all through high school, and I’m still involved, because I work professionally as a writer, and I volunteer to judge Future Problem Solving scenarios... it’s a creative writing exercise for students, based on research with the topic. I help to give feedback to evaluate student writing.
“I think when we were young, it was just really exciting to have that time set aside to develop ideas, to really learn how to brainstorm, to engage with the creative process. So working with a team under a deadline, when you have two hours to take a project from start to finish, you really learn how to develop and build on each others’ strengths, and it just was a lot of fun.
“I wish I could get involved in coaching the program. If the school district were interested in building the program again it’s something I would consider doing, because I really think that there’s a lot of value in the program.”
“You had to know how to work with a team,” Harms said, “because there was four of you, and learn to work well with others, each taking their turn at being a leader and being a follower.
“It was done by volunteers. Cheryl was our coach. We met before school or after school, and there were times when we met during our study hall period, too.
”I think it was definitely a worthwhile thing... It sounds like it may have, unfortunately, disappeared here, not having enough volunteers... And I know that it has now evolved where an individual can work on the problems, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.