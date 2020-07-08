By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Filled with a passion for outdoor adventure and not letting anything get in their way, a quartet of kayakers is making their way down the entire length of the Mississippi River. On Monday evening, June 29, they made camp at Wildcat Park in Brownsville.
The group consists of “Youpers” from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan – Nate Defore, his wife Christa and their dog Marcie, and friend Donnie Jokinen and his father Don – are all undertaking the 2,348-mile journey from the Mississippi River headwaters to the Gulf of Mexico.
“I just thought of it one day,” Nate Defore said. “It’s a good place to paddle. I started researching it.”
Defore is co-founder of Courage Incorporated, a 501c3 nonprofit that helps individuals and veterans with physical disabilities experience outdoor activities. That’s the other challenge of the trek besides the miles put on every day – Defore and Donnie Jokinen are both physically disabled.
Defore was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, which left him without legs below the knee. Jokinen is 100% disabled Iraqi combat veteran who served in 2007. His job during service was sweeping for improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
That doesn’t stop them though. On Monday evening after they stopped, the group recorded a whopping 37 miles paddled that day, beating their goal of going 20-30 miles a day.
And though it’s a tough journey, Jokinen says the beauty along the river makes up for all of it.
The most enjoyable part has been meeting the people along the way. Early in their journey, Defore had to have a tooth pulled and after finding a dentist to do it, the dentist counted the procedure as a donation to the group’s mission.
In Houston County, Jeff and Tricia Babinski met the group at Wildcat on Monday evening. The Babinski’s covered the cost of camping at Wildcat for the one night and also helped the group get to Target and Woodman’s in La Crosse. They also did a load of laundry for the group.
To see them off on Tuesday morning, the Babinski’s sent them off with donuts from the Caledonia Bakery.
“Nothing much in total, but [I] hope it helped a bit,” Jeff said. “It was a great pleasure to meet them and help in a small way.”
As an Air Force retiree and disabled veteran himself, Babinski said he was thankful to folks like Defore who are helping veterans in creative ways.
Challenges the group is facing include getting the miles in every day and dealing with a tough river.
On the first leg of their journey, the group had to navigate through beaver dams, over rocks and portage their gear, as the water level was quite low for this time of year.
On this part of the river, they battled headwinds and wet electronics as they dumped in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Still, they’re having a good time and also fundraising efforts for Courage Incorporated. Funds raised from the trip will be used for new gear and upgrades for outdoor adventures.
“We supply everything so they can do it again,” Defore said.
Of the donations received to Courage Incorporated, 90% goes to helping clients in Michigan, northeast Wisconsin and the U.S. go on excursions.
Additionally, the organization also helps the community in other ways, such as getting veterans free gym memberships to fitness centers in the UP area, participating in Christmas programs, occasionally helping with bills and helping the disabled community all around, Defore said.
People wanting to track the journey can follow along on the group’s Facebook page at Paddling to Persevere and follow their progress with the Garmin GPS feature. Visit their website at https://www.courageincorporated.org.
