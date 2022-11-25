Free Range Exchange 3.jpg

Free Range Exchange sits at 46 Main Street in Hokah.

Free Range Exchange in Hokah, co-owned by Ben and Ava Horn and Cambria Kolstad-DeVaney and her husband Daniel DeVaney, celebrated three years of business at the La Crescent winter farmers market on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Free Range Exchange 1.jpg

Ben Horn, co-owner of the Free Range Exchange in Hokah poses for a photo outside the storefront.

Though the brick and mortar storefront in Hokah did not do anything to celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary, the Horn family, as well as local Free Range employees, attended the winter market on Tuesday and had a mini-celebration just as a staff.

Free Range Exchange 4.jpg

Free Range Exchange in Hokah offers a calming, serene atmosphere. 
Free Range Exchange 8.jpg

Free Range Exchange in Hokah is a place for local craftsman to sell jewelry, home goods and others. 
Free Range Exchange 7.jpg

Free Range Exchange in Hokah offers a wide selection of salads, sauces and other pre-made options for customers on the go.
Free Range Exchange 2.jpg

Free Range Exchange workers are all smiles alongside co-owner Ben Horn. Pictured, from left to right, Janie Kaatz, Ben Horn, Melissa Hallum and Chilynn Booker.
Free Range Exchange 5.jpg

Free Range Exchange in Hokah proudly displays local businesses it is in partnership with.
Free Range Exchange 6.jpg

