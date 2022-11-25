Free Range Exchange in Hokah, co-owned by Ben and Ava Horn and Cambria Kolstad-DeVaney and her husband Daniel DeVaney, celebrated three years of business at the La Crescent winter farmers market on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Though the brick and mortar storefront in Hokah did not do anything to celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary, the Horn family, as well as local Free Range employees, attended the winter market on Tuesday and had a mini-celebration just as a staff.
“At the farmers market on Tuesday, we had live music there, so that was kind of our own little celebration,” said Ben Horn. “We just had fun at the market and that was our celebration of our three years.”
Though Nov. 15 was advertised as the business’s three year anniversary, Horn stated that the store’s official opening is somewhat difficult to pin down. He explained that three years ago, the store held an open house on a Friday, with the intention of selling products the following week. However, the open house quickly transformed from a soft opening to an unofficial start to the business.
“People came in and we had some samples, but it was almost like we were open. People were demanding to buy,” said Horn. “I didn’t even have prices. We didn’t even have a POS system ready. And the people came in like we were open.”
As a result, Free Range owners and staff often consider Nov. 15 through the 18 as the business’s official opening week.
“We kind of set the whole week as our opening week,” said Horn.
According to Horn, Free Range Exchange began merely as a dream for himself and Kolstad-DeVaney. Longtime friends from college, Horn and Kolstad-DeVaney got their start selling produce at various farmers markets. However, the two sought to do more with the passion they have for home grown foods, as well as their collective desire to increase local commerce.
“We started collaborating at the farmers market here and then just kind of started brainstorming, wishful thinking,” said Ben Horn.
Eventually, the brick and mortar store became available at 46 Main Street in Hokah. After touring the building a few times, the pair agreeed to purchase the space. From there, remodeling started, as, according to Horn, the place needed a lot of work.
“Making it our own made it worthwhile,” said Horn.
Upon finishing the remodel, it then became time to decide on a name for the business, as well as a logo. According to Horn, this was an extensive process and took months to complete. The team wanted something simple that also encapsulated all that Free Range is and could be.
After some time, Horn and Kolstad-DeVaney decided on Free Range Exchange, for a multitude of reasons. According to Horn, Free Range clicked because neither he, nor Kolstad-DeVaney wanted to limit the store to any one thing. Then, exchange was added to indict an exchange of foods and allude to the many partnerships the store maintains with local farmers and other businesses in the Houston County area.
According to Horn, Free Range was additionally fitting because the local products sold at the store often come from free ranging animals.
“The name came kind of late in the process, but it does sum up kind of what we are as a business,” said Horn. “We’re more than a coffee shop and more than a bakery. We’re like a mini farmers market, but every day.”
All of the store’s bakery is made in house, with the menu and recipes being put together by Kolstad-DeVaney.
“Cami is kind of our foodies, our baker and maker,” said Horn. “She creates everything. She creates the menu and we do all of our bakery stuff. “
Popular in-house items that are currently for sale at Free Range Exchange include the store’s granola, as well as its pretzels. The store also offers coffee that is locally sourced from three different roasters.
According to Horn, Free Range additionally collaborates with local farms and other small, local businesses to source products outside of the store’s coffee and bakery.
“We’re kind of hyper local,” said Horn.
When sourcing products, Horn likes to use what he calls the three bubbles system. The first bubble is looking at sourcing from others within a 60 mile radius. The second bubble focuses on sourcing from a 300 miles radius. Finally, the third bubble “is kind of like our tri-state friends,” said Horn.
“It's neat developing the local friendships,” said Horn.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
