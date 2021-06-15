By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Here comes the sun and the fun at this year’s returning Caledonia Founder’s Day event, taking place June 19.
After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the committee is bringing back several familiar events, including the Randy Klinski Memorial Car Show, Fireman’s Water Fight, sawdust pile and music on Main Street, committee member Helen Olson said.
“Many local establishments have specials the day of our event, and we encourage people to support them and check them out!” she said. “We close Main Street down and people can enjoy live music, cold refreshments, good food.”
New events this year include a men’s softball tournament starting Saturday. A concession stand and beer tent will be available. Also new this year are kids’ activities in the city park behind the auditorium, provided by ICAN LLC; a 5K Family Fun Walk/Run benefitting the Caledonia Warriors Track Team; a bean bag tournament at Rustic Tap in memory of Kyle Frank, with proceeds going to the HOPE scholarship; and the Caledonia Robotic Warriors Team demonstrating its robots on Main Street.
The committee has also planned for more music throughout the day on June 19. That includes Dan Van and the Ravens at 2 p.m., Guility Kilts at 5:30 p.m. and Jacked Up at 8 p.m., in front of the beer tent.
The Founder’s Day event recently moved back downtown after being located at the fairgrounds. Olson said they wanted to go back to the origin of Founder’s Days and keep the legacy going.
It also promotes everything Caledonia has to offer, including local businesses.
“Caledonia has a lot to offer, even if not located right on Main Street,” she said. “We hope it will bring others to visit all the local businesses.”
The event also helps provide scholarships to high school graduates. This year, the committee was able to give two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors. In the future, they hope to add to that fund.
“Our committee also wants people to enjoy what our community has to offer, and visit all the local establishments and see what all Caledonia has to offer,” Olson said.
Volunteers include Olson, Matt Schuldt, Julie Augedahl, Joann Curley, Eric Wurm, Kevin and Erica Jacobson, Joannie Schmidt and Deb Klinski. Olson said extra volunteers also help out during the day.
