By Argus Staff
A former La Crescent city council member has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of terroristic threats made in August 2021.
Brian Joseph Krenz, 36, formerly of La Crescent, was charged with four felony counts of terroristic threats - threats of violence, as well as gross misdemeanor counts of harassment and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 5 and Aug. 12, Krenz allegedly made numerous phone calls to the Houston County Government Center, Herman Dental, and the City of La Crescent, indicating that he was going to harm individuals and “blow up the courthouse.” In a voicemail to the city of La Crescent, Krenz reportedly indicated that a suspect was going to “leave the city of La Crescent and Houston County in ruins.”
Krenz was apprehended in California on Aug. 21, and extradited back to Minnesota on Sept. 12. He is being held on $250,000 unconditional bail and $100,000 conditional bail.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the courthouse campus was on lockdown for an hour on Aug. 5, as well as both businesses and the City of La Crescent building.
According to one criminal complaint, Krenz allegedly left a voicemail to an EDA employee on Aug. 5, where he threatened to harm employees.
According to the victim in that complaint, they did not finish listening to the voicemail and left the office immediately. The employee also moved to another office.
Krenz was awaiting trial for gross misdemeanor harassment charges after alledgedly leaving a threatening voicemail at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office asked for a complaint-warrant executable nationwide in order to arrest Krenz.
In the complaint relating to the courthouse, Krenz is said to have called the courthouse eight times also on Aug. 5.
In the complaint of Herman Dental, Krenz is said to have also called that office and threatened to harm people. Dr. Sarah Herman confirmed she and her office previously provided services to Krenz.
In the complaint relating to the City of La Crescent, Krenz is said to have left another threatening voicemail on Aug. 12. The clerk received that voicemail, and said they felt threatened. The report states that this was not the first time Krenz left similar voicemails for La Crescent, leaving employees scared.
