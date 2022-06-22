Participants and others, l-r: Dean Johnson, Terry Lund, Darlene Dix, Mike Schnell, Anne Doering, Fordyce Brevig, Gary Buxengard, Jim Wilhelmson, Liam Myrah, David Myrah and Sue Schulte. Young scouts in front are Hunter Vickerman and Aaron Myrah.
The flag of the United States of America represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.
When flags become faded and worn, they are respectfully retired/disposed of in a ceremony conducted by the Spring Grove American Legion Post on Flag Day – June 14.
In a cooperative effort, officers of the Post and Spring Grove Boy Scouts carried out the dignified ceremony in front of the gazebo in Viking Memorial Park.
In tribute of service, memory and love, some of the flags presented for retirement had been from over the graves of our departed comrades, while others had been displayed at homes, businesses and various public places in the community.
“To clean and purging flame we commit these Flags, worn out in worthy service. Let these Flags of Our Country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind. And, let no grave of our soldier or sailor dead be un-honored or unmarked,” states the policy of the American Legion’s Disposal of Unserviceable Flag Ceremony.
After inspection, one by one, the Scouts and Legionnaires brought flags to be unfolded and placed into the fire, while others assisted and observed in reverence.
Annual ceremony on Flag Day
Flag retirement is an annual event held by the Spring Grove American Legion Post on, or near, Flag Day.
Anytime throughout the year, people are encouraged to bring their faded and worn flags to the American Legion building, or they can be brought to the park the evening of the disposal ceremony.
Give the flag the attention it deserves. Watch the corners of the “fly end” of your flag/s. This normally is the first area to show signs of wear. It is perfectly proper to trim off the worn hem and re-hem the end. When done promptly, this can greatly extend the life of your flag. Remember, “A stitch in time, saves Old Glory.”
