By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Buying a first home can be an intimidating process. Luckily, there are programs out there to help purchasers over some of the hurdles.
In Houston and Fillmore Counties, one of those is called the Minnesota City Participation Program (MCPP), which offers affordable loans to help with down payments and closing costs.
Managed by Minnesota Housing, the MCPP is funded through the Tax Exempt Bond Housing Pool allocation, authorized by the Office of Minnesota Management and Budget. The program goes well beyond serving just cities, however, as counties and multi-county agencies can also apply for the communities they represent. The Bluff Country Housing and Redevelopment Authority has applied for funding for Houston and Fillmore Counties (combined) for the past seven years. For 2020 (the program runs from January 16th – November 30th), the pair of counties will share $553,023 in available program dollars.
Kimberly Stuart, manager for Home Ownership and Home Improvement at Minnesota Housing, told the Argus that the program exists “to enable communities throughout the state to efficiently provide first-time home buyer loans in their community without the administrative burden of running their own bond program. The first-time home buyers access the program through their local lenders and have access to first mortgage financing and down payment and closing cost loans.”
The MCPP funds the first mortgage, Stuart explained, while Minnesota Housing provides two down payment and closing cost loan options to first-time home buyers that are paired with the first mortgage.
A monthly payment loan of up to $15,000 is available at an interest rate equal to the first mortgage rate. Those payments are then made over a 10 year term.
A deferred payment loan is also available, with two options. The first provides loans of up to $8,000, while the second, called “Deferred Payment Loan Plus,” includes loan amounts of up to $10,000 for borrowers who meet targeting criteria. “There is no interest or monthly payments,” Stuart reported, “and the loan term is equal to your first mortgage term. You must repay the loan when you move, sell, refinance or pay off your first mortgage.”
Contact a participating lender for more information by going to www.mnhousing.gov. Click on the Homebuyers and Homeowners tab, then Find a Lender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.