Argus Staff
Small, rural emergency departments across the country are facing a shortage of volunteers, and several departments in Houston County are not alone.
Over the course of a few council meetings in 2021, it was clear that ambulance and fire departments in Brownsville, Hokah and Houston were in need of departments. Especially for Houston, where they were close to losing their license as a full-service ambulance crew.
Now, the people behind the emblems are stepping up to find new ways to recruit, train and retain new members so that rural cities can keep their services. Here’s what they’re doing.
Finding new paths to recruit and retain
All of the above departments are now utilizing hybrid training options to help recruit and maintain numbers. Those include a mix of hands-on training as well as coursework offered via online platforms.
“One of the silver linings of the pandemic is that it forced us to be better,” Brownsville EMS/FD Training Officer Brandon Frank reported. “And one of the ways that it taught us to be better is in our training. The training aspect of EMS and fire was a little antiquated. Everybody got together in a room and we sat there ... We’ve started using an online learning platform, a huge repository of nationally-accredited and approved training videos.
Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin offers an online platform for EMS and firefighter training.
“Department members are assigned the training videos they are able to view on their own time, as it fits into their life ... then come to (in-person) training. That way we can just jump into whatever we are going to do,” he added. “Now a lot of the trainings that Gunderson does that will help keep our medical licenses up... it is all going to be loaded up in this online learning platform, and those videos are going to be provided to us.”
The Brownsville City Council also accepted a proposal from the department that will protect city employees who are also first responders. That happened Oct. 6, 2021.
The proposal states, “If a city employee joins the Fire and Rescue Department they will be allowed to leave work to respond to a medical or fire call. They will continue to be paid for the first hour of their response. After 1 hour the employee has the ability to either 1) make up the lost time by working extra hours. 2) use PTO to cover the lost hours. 3) take the lost time as unpaid time.
In order for a city employee on the Fire & Rescue Department to be eligible for this policy they must meet a few minimum requirements. Requirement 1) In the first two years of service an EMS license must be obtained.
Requirement 2) The EMS license must remain valid. Requirement 3) All minimum requirements of the Fire & Rescue training/call response policies must be met and the employee/member must be in “good standing.”
Both Houston departments now utilize training materials provided by Riverland Community College (Austin, Minnesota). The ambulance crew is also asking for a one year commitment.
At the Dec. 13, 2021 council meeting, council members approved a motion that will pay for the initial training. That cost is $1,560 per person. Mayor Dave Olson said they didn’t “really have much of a choice,” since they were “down to bare bones” already.
New trainees will need to commit about 200 hours to complete the course. There are 12 people signed up, and nine are joining the department upon successful completion. For trainees who already have a Registered Nurse qualification, the cost and training hours are less ($425, and about 40 hours). The city is covering that fee as well.
And the Houston Fire Department has also used specialized on-site training from that college.
“We’ve been doing our training through Riverland College for several years,” fire chief Skifton said. “We initially did our EMR training through Riverland, and now we do continuing education classes too, for re-certification. Caledonia Ambulance helps us with that, but most of the initial training we’ve done through Riverland.
“I think it’s going to be helpful. There’s going to have to be a balance of online and in-person training, where you still get together as a group and work together as a team. Right now, it’s about determining how much time we spend on each of those areas.”
Hokah Fire Chief Lance Ross said that online training through Gunderson is now up and running in his department. But it will not replace hands-on training sessions.
“We just started that within the last two weeks,” he noted. “A lot of our first responders and EMTs work different jobs at different hours of the day, and it’s hard to get everybody down for training, so we’re trying this as another way to make it a little easier for people to get their training done. People are busy these days and it can be difficult for people to dedicate time to their continuing education training, It gets harder and harder to keep people around because of all the requirements that you have to stay up on. We’re trying to use that as a piece to see if that helps with retention, to make it easier so we don’t lose people in the future.
“The videos are good, but you still have to do training together as a team... You still need to do the hands-on skills. In the winter months we’ll probably do our videos, and our required refresher material on things like blood borne pathogens and lock out/tag out, so that in the summertime we can focus more on hands-on skills, where you can practice setting up fire scenarios, setting up trucks and hoses, spraying water, and getting familiar with all the equipment.”
Can new training methods help to keep local volunteer organizations viable? What do you see happening in the future?
“I think (online training) is going to be helpful,” Ross said. ”There’s going to have to be a balance of online and in person training, where you still get together as a group and work together as a team. Right now, it’s about determining how much time we spend on each of those areas.
“I’ve been on for 21 years, and the fire department is getting to be a big challenge - getting enough people - due to the time commitment,” Skifton said. “So it’s not just the training hours, it’s the commitment to be available to help.”
Cox said she’s hopeful that new training methods could help with recruitment and retention. “Riverland College has the staff and resources to be able to provide programming in the community served,” she added.
It also mitigates travel time for students. If they had to commute to a neighboring community for training, it would add an additional hour for each in-person session, she added. The course started Jan. 18 and meets in-person from 6 to 10 p.m. every week through May 10. During in-person classes, students work on skills after they study online.
“Lots of small towns are recognizing the need for first responder agencies to fill in the gap while they’re waiting for transport,” Frank concluded. “We literally see EMS growing in small towns across our area, and I think that’s going to continue... In a town like Brownsville, of 500, I think we’re always going to find at least 15 people who want to help out their community, and we’ll be able to keep enough people on the department to keep the doors open and keep the trucks rolling when we’re called.
“The thing I’d like to convey to people is - we’re a small town and we’re a small department - we have a small coverage area and a small call volume. We only do around 40-50 calls a year... People may think that the time commitment is going to be too much, like another 40 hour a week job, and they’ll never get another full night’s sleep again... But for us in Brownsville, it’s not nearly that kind of time commitment.
“One of the big hurdles is, fire and EMS is expensive. Fire has a lot of federal and state funding available. But EMS is not classified the same way, so funding is more of a challenge. It can be more of a challenge than finding enough staff members to make the department run.”
