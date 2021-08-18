By Jordan Gerard
The proposed Off-Highway Vehicle project in Houston has garnered a long history even before a shovel has broke ground, and groups and clubs behind the scenes are moving it forward.
Though they haven’t been as vocal as those who oppose the project or those who oppose the trail’s location, they’ve been advocating the longest.
Tuesday night’s Aug. 10 open house event gave an opportunity for two groups to meet, talk and ask questions. Present were city council members, city staff, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff, Conservation Corps members and many club members.
The proposed 7.5 mile trail has been a hot topic of debate since its start. Residents have raised concerns of noise, pollution and erosion. Now, those supporting the project had the chance to talk about the potential benefits and ease concerns.
Karen Umphress, club member of the Twin Cities Trail Riders, said Tuesday night’s event was the second open house held over the past 13 years, in addition to booths at several Hoedown celebrations and distributing flyers with information on the trail project. They’ve also held training sessions for people and volunteers to learn how to build the trails, manage and maintain them.
She added various clubs and their members have helped in the community too. When damage was done to the Hauge property due to logging, the clubs helped with the work and put a new gate up.
Umphress said club members do have the passion for the trail, but they held off contacting council members because the council was already “barraged” by emails.
“We want to be considerate,” she said.
Rochester Rough Riders club member Geoff O’Brien said the clubs haven’t been as vocal because they didn’t want to pick fights.
“I didn’t want to pick fights. That’s not what we’re about,” he said.
It’s also a matter of breaking stereotypes. Concerns were raised at past council meetings about what kind of people the trails would bring in, with stereotypes such as “drunkards,” “wild and rowdy” and “they won’t spend money here.”
A former OHV’er, Meg Starkson, said the majority of the community isn’t like that. She used to go on trails with her ex-husband, and when he first started the hobby, she was apprehensive at first. Calling herself a hippie, she said had doubts too.
“They’re respectful and kind. People are close. It’s a tight knit family,” she said.
Starkson said the town of Gilbert, Minnesota was resistant at the idea of a trail coming in, but now the tourism is “irreplaceable.”
She also spoke to the noise concern. Her son is on the Autism spectrum and noises affect him.
“It was rare that the [machines] had enough noise to disturb him,” she explained.
Umphress added much of the stereotype is limited to a single group of people, but most OHV hobbyists include a lot of families, people over 50, father/daughter teams and women.
It’s one of the few sports where you see teens hanging out with their parents, she added.
“My dad has diabetes. He can’t walk too far, but I can put him in a side-by-side and get him into nature,” she said.
There are different categories of the OHV hobby as well and different experience levels. Umphress said she rides dirt bikes.
“Dirt biking is physical. It’s stress relief because you have to concentrate on the trail,” she said.
A typical trip for many is packing up, hitting the road and then includes local groceries, gas, eating, camping and recreating on the trails, O’Brien explained.
Many enjoy the hobby because it gets them out into nature and seeing views otherwise not seen. There’s always someone to ride with because it’s a giant community, he explained.
Houston resident Phil Pedretti said the trail will be good for the community, as it will bring people into Houston.
“We need tourism in Houston,” he said. “They will spend money in town.”
He noted Loken’s Sawmill Inn was full two weeks ago with side-by-sides, and added all businesses will be able to benefit from it.
Pedretti started the sport last year and purchased a side-by-side, out of boredom from covid. Now, he and his family visit his parents in their side-by-side, taking the scenic route.
Having been to other trails, Pedretti explained what trail ride can look like. Machines are 10-15 ft. apart, and usually can carry two to three people. Oftentimes, drivers can’t drive too fast, due to navigating trails and turning. The engines use non-ethanol gas, not diesel and not black smoke.
He also mentioned he hasn’t seen erosion on other trails because of the way the trails are built.
If there’s any common ground to be found amongst the two groups, it’s a love of nature.
“They’re more of a naturalist than they think,” Starkson said. She added club members also help take care of the land and also plant back trees.
“People enjoy nature. It doesn’t matter if your enjoyment is hunting, birdwatching, or off-roading. We all appreciate it,” Umphress said.
Umphress explained she has worked on a lot of projects with the same concerns voiced by Houston residents: noise, pollution and erosion.
“They will find out it’s not an issue,” she said. “We try to make it a point to support a community that supports us.”
Clubs often hold fundraisers. O’Brien mentioned the Rochester Rough Riders hold a fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and raised near $100,000. Pedretti mentioned if the trail was built, Houston could be included on area poker runs that often benefit groups or individuals.
O’Brien added the trail would be a great opportunity for common ground, as interpretative signs could be placed on the trail. The trail would also open up the geographic location of the bluffs and bring tourism to Houston.
