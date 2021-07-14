By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A second annual event makes a return this year, with the addition of a new location.
The Spring Grove Caledonia Film Festival, brought to life by Katie O’Regan, director of Sacred Noise Society Arts, will be held at various locations in Spring Grove and Caledonia on July 23-25.
The festival received over 270 entries and of the entries, 46 films will be shown throughout the weekend. Spring Grove Soda Pop with the Ed Asner label will also be available.
Special guests will be Daniel Baldwin and Ed Asner. Visit www.sacrednoisesociety.org for tickets. The first film, “My Promise to PJ,” will start at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at the Spring Grove Cinema. This event will open the festival and introduce guest of honor, Daniel Baldwin and guest drop-in Alec Baldwin, via Zoom.
Films continue at 5 p.m. at the cinema. Then, at 7 p.m. in Caledonia, a live play reading of “Cross Your Heart” by Brian Connors will be performed at the city auditorium on Main St. This event stars Daniel Baldwin, Brian Connors, Liza Asner, Los Angeles actress Diana Angelina, Katie O’Regan and Jim O’Regan.
On Saturday, July 24, the parade for the film festival will be held at 2 p.m. in Caledonia, down Main Street, with Daniel Baldwin as Grand Marshal. Films will continue throughout the day.
Ed Asner will also star in a dinner theatre staged reading of “Good Morning Miss America” by Phyllis Yes, along with his daughter Liza, Diana Angelina and Katie O’Regan. There will be a talk-back after the play, with the cast and writer. The dinner theatre will be catered by Elsie’s Bar and Grill.
Films continue on Sunday, July 25, along with a prayer service at St. Patrick’s Church in Waukon, Iowa. Finally, the festival will conclude with “The Lacey Awards” ceremony at 3 p.m. at the city auditorium in Caledonia.
Sacred Noise Society is a multi-media education organization designed to inspire people of all ages, according to its website. “Sacred Noise is the quiet, creative voice inside that whispers in our ears,” the group’s mission statement explains.
Sacred Noise Society Arts now has a new physical location in Caledonia, at 111 E. Main St. The Society can be contacted at sacrednoisesociety@gmail.com.
