Get your body moving this Syttende Mai.

Organized by Sammy Eiken, the Running with My Gnomies 5k in Spring Grove will kick off the weekend Syttende Mai festivities. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, the race will start at Maple Drive, make a loop around the city, and end at 11 a.m.

2022 Running with my Gnomies 5k - running

Running with my Gnomies is fun for the whole family.
2023 Running with my Gnomies 5k - map route

2023 5k route.
2022 Running with my Gnomies - crossing the finish

Crossing the finish line is a moment of excitement for many who participate in the 5k run.
2022 Running with my Gnomies 5k - finish line

Running with my Gnomies 5k is an event for all ages.
2022 Running with my Gnomies 5k - participant medals

Upon completion of the 5k, participants receive a festive medal with a design that changes every year.

