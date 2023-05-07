Organized by Sammy Eiken, the Running with My Gnomies 5k in Spring Grove will kick off the weekend Syttende Mai festivities. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, the race will start at Maple Drive, make a loop around the city, and end at 11 a.m.
“It’s a great start to the Syttende Mai event. We get people here in the morning and there’s stuff going on throughout the day,” said Eiken. “There’s a lot happening that supports the community. It’s great to get so many people around.”
To register for the event, visit Spring Grove’s Syttende Mai website at sgsyttendemai.com. The cost to participate in the 5k is $45. The charge includes a race shirt, participant medal and bib. An option to attend from a distance is also available, with those you register for this option being mailed their race shirt, participant medal and bib the week of the race. Please know that, though registration will be open until the day of, individuals signed up after May 1 are not guaranteed a race shirt. There is also a $3.70 sign up fee.
“Attending virtually, it’s for people who want to participate but can’t get here,” said Eiken.
Eiken looks forward to seeing all the selfies and commemorative race day pictures from virtually attendees. Be sure to tag photos #RunningWithMyGnomies. Additionally, if you wish to either just participate in the race or, conversely, not participate and just want a festive race shirt, you may register to do so through the website. The cost for these options is only $25.
“We have a lot of people who just want a shirt, so we added that as an option,” said Eiken.
Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit the athletic boosters in Spring Grove. The Spring Grove volleyball team has also volunteered their time and can be seen helping hand out medals, shirts and bibs on race day.
“We’re usually around 125 attendees and I’m actually already there now,” said Eiken. “I have 126 registrents, so I’m pretty excited to see where we end up.”
Eiken, in conjunction with coworker Patrick Longmeyer, designed the race shirts and medals. She makes sure to change up the gnome every year and this year’s shirt design features a fun tie-dye pattern.
“Top Dog helped a lot with the shirts this year,” said Eiken. “We wanted to do something fun and eye-catching for the fifth year.”
Syttende Mai, literally translating to the seventh of May, is the Constitution Day of Norway. The day serves as a reminder of the Constitution of Norway that was signed in Eidsvoll on May 17, 1814. The holiday is celebrated yearly in Spring Grove, due to the area’s history as a Norwegian settlement and in observation of the town’s Norwegian heritage.
According to the Syttende Mai website, the mission of this 5k is “to provide an event that allows you to feel good about yourself while helping to raise money for a local cause.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
