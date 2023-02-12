Hosted from March 3-5 this year, the International Festival of Owls is a longstanding, yearly tradition for the International Owl Center in Houston.
Originally from Spring Grove, Karla Bloem is the director of the International Owl Center. She grew up on a farm just outside of Spring Grove and is excited to share in the Festival of Owls once again. In college, Bloem pursued and completed a degree in Biology. It was during this time that she also met a falconer and worked under an ornithologist.
“I got interested in birds of prey, because my job was raking hay, and the hawks would always follow me around,” said Bloem.
Post college, Bloem became a falconer herself. Some years later, she moved to Houston, where she was informed that the city was in the process of putting together a nature center, which was built in 2001 as a trailhead to a popular bike path.
The nature center, It’s about tourism, as well as environmental education,” said Bloem. “I was like, “Oh, can I help?'”
Interested in birds of prey while pursuing a desire to be involved with the nature center, Bloem reached out to other nature centers for advice and was instructed to start programming before obtaining a physical building, as this helps garner support and build fundraising in the community. Bloem then began searching for “a non-releasable education bird” and was soon introduced to Alice the Great Horned Owl.
“That started the whole owl thing back in 1998,” said Bloem. “Falconry birds, they’re wild caught and kind of standoff-ish, whereas Alice was injured as a baby and a human imprint. She wanted attention and interaction, so that’s what really sucked me in.”
Bloem decided to organize a Hatch Day party for Alice, who arrived in late Winter when there wasn't much going on in the Houston community. This Hatch Day party was the start of the Festival of Owls. According to Bloem, in its first year, 2003, the program saw 300 people, an attendance number that has only increased since.
Building on the explosive success of what is now known as the Festival of Owls, Bloem added a World Owl Hall of Fame to its programming. According to Bloem, she and her staff solicit the nominations. However, experts from around the world do the actual judging for the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame gives “awards to people who have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place for owls,” said Bloem. “It’s really, truly judged by their peers but we present the awards.”
Today the festival is known to host over 1,000 people a year, an attendance number that is greater than the population of Houston. It is when the program started reaching these staggering numbers that the International Owl Center, as a building, came to be. According to Bloem, the Center opened as its own nonprofit in 2015.
Passionate about debunking popular points of knowledge regarding owls, Bloem is on a mission at the International Owl Center to ensure everyone is properly informed about these winged creatures.
“The key thing to know is, most of what people have been taught about owls is overgeneralization,” said Bloem.
Bloem discussed how it is commonly taught that owls fly quietly and are nocturnal, when actually these facts only apply to certain species and are not applicable to all owl types. Bloem also let it be known that, though some owls are able to turn their heads 360 degrees, it is only possible if the starting point is in the back of the head as opposed to the front. She also went on to clarify this is a rare occurrence and extremely uncomfortable for the owl.
Today the International Owl Center houses seven educational owls, five of which still come to work and two of whom are retired: Alice, Iris and Ruby (all Great Horned Owls), Uhu the Eurasian Eagle Owl, Piper the American Barn Owl, JR the Eastern Screech Owl and the center’s newest edition, Bea the Burrowing Owl.
Arriving in 2010, Iris came as a pair with another Great Horned Owl named Rusty. Though the pair were taken in for research purposes and were therefore not viewable in person, visitors to the Owl Center could see them via live feed. Rusty was unfortunately euthanized humanely in January of 2022, as he became completely blind.
Two of Rusty and Iris’s kids, Ruby and Rupert, were also kept by the Owl Center for research. However, according to Bloem, while Ruby continues to remain at the center and has taken over for Alice, who is now 26 and retired, Rupert “did not care for being an education bird and is now at another facility.”
The International Owl Center offers a range of educational programs, with something for little kids up to grown adults.
“We have a variety of different programs,” said Bloem.
When visiting the Owl Center, attendees sit down and are asked to choose from a list of possible program options. The majority decision is the program that is then conducted. Joe Severson and Andie Harveaux are educators at the Owl Center and put together most of the current programming. However, the original programming was written and designed by Bloem.
When not involved in programming, the owls are housed with Bloem out in the country and the Owl Center leases property from her. In addition to daily feeding and indoor cleaning, Bloem and her staff are also responsible for commuting its working owls to and from the center each day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.