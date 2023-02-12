Hosted from March 3-5 this year, the International Festival of Owls is a longstanding, yearly tradition for the International Owl Center in Houston.

Originally from Spring Grove, Karla Bloem is the director of the International Owl Center. She grew up on a farm just outside of Spring Grove and is excited to share in the Festival of Owls once again. In college, Bloem pursued and completed a degree in Biology. It was during this time that she also met a falconer and worked under an ornithologist.

2023 International Owl Center - JR the Screech Owl

JR the Eastern Screech Owl at the International Owl Center in Houston.
2023 Karla Bloem

Karla Bloem, Director of the International Owl Center in Houston.
2023 International Owl Center - owl wings

Owl wings and other educational materials are available for your viewing pleasure at the International Owl Center in Houston.
2023 International Owl Center - owl statues

The International Owl Center in Houston features life size statues of various owls.
2023 International Owl Center - Andie Harveaux w/ JR

Andie Harveaux educates on JR the Eastern Screech Owl at the International Owl Center in Houston.
2023 International Owl Center - art

Owl art from around the world is on display at the International Owl Center in Houston. 
2023 International Owl Center

Owl art lines the stairs at the International Owl Center in Houston.

