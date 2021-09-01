By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A returning event aims to recognize the value of two important characteristics of Houston County: agricultural producers and local emergency personnel.
The Farm to Table committee has set its second annual dinner for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia. Hors d’oeuvre will be served at 5 p.m., with dinner following at 6 p.m.
Dinner includes a ribeye steak or organic pork chops with all the trimmings. Tickets are on sale for $50 and available at Wired Rooster. The ticket includes the meal, a free drink ticket and entertainment by Tim and the Floppy Cowboys.
The first Farm to Table event was held in 2019 and sold out of tickets. This year, 100 tickets are available, committee member Marian Gavin said. That year, funds were donated to the youth livestock barn project at the Houston County Fair. This year, the committee plans to donate ticket sales to local emergency personnel.
“We chose to honor our hometown heroes. Many times they’re the unsung heroes,” Gavin said. “On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, we thought it would be a wonderful connection.”
Firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMT), local police officers, sheriff’s deputies, Houston County Sheriff’s Posse and Search and Rescue, veterans’ organizations including the VFW and American Legion posts will receive money from the ticket sales, Gavin said.
The event started in 2019 as a way to recognize the hard-working farmers and agricultural producers, and those associated with agricultural, Gavin said. The meal is locally sourced.
Local businesses donating to the Farm to Table event helped make the committee’s planned donations possible. Businesses include SEMA Equipment, Hammell Equipment, Joe Welsch Equipment, Caledonia Haulers, Sleepy Hollow and many more.
Gavin, Polly Heberlein and Ann Gallup are part of the Celebrate Caledonia Committee, along with many excellent helpers. The committee is always looking for volunteers, especially waiters for this year’s event.
