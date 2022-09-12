The Celebrate Caledonia Committee welcomed area locals to its third annual Farm to Table community dinner on Sunday, Sept. 10. Though originally supposed to be outside, due to rain and wet grass, the dinner was hosted indoors at Holy Family Hall in Caledonia.

Social hour started at 6 p.m. and featured a wide array of appetizers. Lamb kabobs were provided by Charlie and Deb Wray, cheese curds by Metz Dairy in Rushford and apple slices with a caramel dip by Hein Orchard in La Crescent. A curated selection of vegetables picked fresh by local gardeners and dip were also made available, as were a variety of bar refreshments provided by Elsie’s Bar and Grill.

farm to table 3.jpg

Dairy princesses Chloe Krueger and Savannah Schroeder are all smiles at the third annual Farm to Table diner.
farm to table 4.jpg

Caledonia students Payton and Layton Hoscheit help serve the community and take orders at this year's farm to table diner.
farm to table 5.jpg

Caledonia student Ava Bernau lists menu options to diners at this year's farm to table.
farm to table 6.jpg
farm to table 2.jpg

Father Tom Jennings leads the community in a pre-meal group prayer.
farm to table 1.jpg

Caledonia student Isaac Blocker chats with longtime teacher Lee Grippen at this year's Farm to Table diner.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

