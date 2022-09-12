The Celebrate Caledonia Committee welcomed area locals to its third annual Farm to Table community dinner on Sunday, Sept. 10. Though originally supposed to be outside, due to rain and wet grass, the dinner was hosted indoors at Holy Family Hall in Caledonia.
Social hour started at 6 p.m. and featured a wide array of appetizers. Lamb kabobs were provided by Charlie and Deb Wray, cheese curds by Metz Dairy in Rushford and apple slices with a caramel dip by Hein Orchard in La Crescent. A curated selection of vegetables picked fresh by local gardeners and dip were also made available, as were a variety of bar refreshments provided by Elsie’s Bar and Grill.
All attendees received a ticket for one free drink at the door. Dinner tickets were $50 per person, with an age limit of 21+ and were made available for purchase at The Wired Rooster prior to the event.
This year’s theme was “our kids, our town, our future” and, in keeping with that theme, all proceeds from this year’s Farm to Table dinner are going to local schools in the Caledonia area. As a thank you for the support, students from Caledonia public schools, as well as St. John’s and St. Mary’s served all guests at the dinner.
Holy Family Hall was also decorated with the school theme in mind. Centerpieces consisted of a runner that looked like a ruler, stacks of books, apples, and flowers with stems wrapped in school supplies. A comedic diorama of a classroom was also put on display and featured a teacher, cleverly named “Miss Spinster,” sitting at her desk preparing to educate her students.
The Celebrate Caledonia Committee would like to pay special thanks to Laurie Bolduan, Connie Dahlberg, Karyl Diersen, Margie Ferring, Dana Gunn, Jean Kinneberg, Jody Krueger and Linda Kruse for decorating Holy Family Hall in preparation for the dinner.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke spoke prior to the dinner and welcomed all guests to the table. Ihrke thanked the community for the great turnout, as well as the Celebrate Caledonia Committee for organizing the fundraiser together.
He additionally made it known that the classroom diorama of “Miss Spinster” is, in fact, based off of a favorite teacher he had growing up. Ihrike then asked the audience to participate in a brief moment of quiet and encouraged them to silently thank their favorite teachers.
Ihrke’s speech was preceded by a short video that was put together by the Celebrate Caledonia Committee as a thank you to all businesses and people who sponsored the event.
A group prayer was conducted by Father Tom Jennings shortly thereafter and was followed by dinner.
Food service started promptly at 7 p.m. with a mixed greens salad provided by River Root Farm in Decorah and a burgundy poppy seed dressing from The Farmhouse in Caledonia. Croutons from Caledonia Bakery were also made available, as were fresh dinner rolls.
The entree was your choice of meat, either USDA Certified Ribeye Steak from Red’s IGA in Spring Grove or chicken breast provided by Quillin’s in Caledonia. Sides consisted of corn off the cob from Sno Pac Foods and mashed potatoes from Elaine Welscher, as well as Nate and Chelsea Pearson from Pheasant Ridge Farms.
Non-alcoholic beverages consisted of coffee from Tricia Babinki at Heart Rock Coffee in Spring Grove or milk (chocolate or white) provided by Caledonia Haulers.
Dessert soon followed the entree and was a selection of homemade pies baked fresh by the Bauer Sisters. Guests were also invited to top off their pie with vanilla ice cream from Caledonia’s own Wired Rooster.
The Celebrate Caledonia Committee would like to pay special thanks to The Houston County Cattlemen and lead cooks Jan Peterson and Kristy Amin for grilling all of the meat.
Live music from band Two of a Kind was performed during social hour and again after the dinner. The Caledonia Caledonia Committee would like to thank Joe and Bobby Schiever from Pioneer Seeds for sponsoring the night’s entertainment.
“Our Celebrate Caledonia Committee would like to thank all who helped in some way by donating their time, talent, creative ideas, services, goods, and/or financial backing. We couldn’t have done it without you,” said community organizers Marian Gavin, Ann Gallup, and Polly Heberlein.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
