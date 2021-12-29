By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It could be said that 2021 was a step up from 2020, but let’s hope 2022 is two more steps up.
Here is our 2021 Year in Review. Whether good or bad news, The Caledonia Argus reports the news to the best of its ability.
1. Miken announces closing of Caledonia plant within two years
The plan was first announced at a city council meeting on July 12, 2021, that production of bats would be moved to China and production of helmets moved to Missouri. Since the announcement, local officials, area and state legislators have been working diligently to reverse the decision by Rawlings, Miken’s parent company.
City Administrator Adam Swann said Miken Sports is one of the city and county’s biggest private employers. Prior to covid-19, the company retained about 129 employees. Recently, they’ve reduced that number to 70 full-time and 10 part-time positions and four people working from ABLE, Inc. Miken is expected to leave behind a small sales team in Caledonia.
“Miken has been a great community partner,” Swann said. “They’re a huge asset. To lose that support in a community partner is devastating.”
Swann added having helmets and bats produced in Caledonia was a “point of pride” for the city, and when visitors learned this is where MLB equipment was produced, they were always surprised and impressed.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), State Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston) and Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), Economic Development Authority (EDA) members, council members and county board members wrote letters of support to the owners, Rawlings and Seidler Equity Partners and Major League Baseball (MLB), to keep Miken in Caledonia.
Please see the Aug. 4 Argus for complete story.
2. Covid vaccines and masking in schools
No matter the opinion on vaccines and masking, the Covid-19 pandemic continued to make headlines in 2021. Vaccines became available in Houston County in January and are still available today, including boosters.
Houston County Public Health administered 2,094 complete vaccine series by April 19, 2021, and continued to do so throughout the year. They offered Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“Our goal is to reach a level that can be considered herd immunity. Because at a level of herd immunity, then those who can’t get a vaccine are protected as well. You really kind of choke off the virus at that point,” Public Health Director John Pugleasa told county commissioners in April.
In schools, the masking debate took center stage. Caledonia and Houston parents asked school board members to leave masking decisions to parents. At the beginning of the year, both districts left masking as “recommended, but not required” and optional.
Please see August and September editions for complete stories.
3. New Diversity Club at CHS sparks community debate
A new club at Caledonia High School drew state-wide attention after a number of letter-writers reacted to the creation of the club and its purpose.
The idea was formulated by students, who brought the idea to social studies teacher Robbie Sobczak. The students will present the club at the January board meeting. If approved, the club will be affiliated with the school.
Senior Madison Winjum said the purpose of the club will be learning about minority groups and informing others about their experiences.
“We will celebrate individual differences as well as embrace similarities we share as human beings,” she said. “My ultimate goal of Diversity Club is to better educate Caledonia High and Middle Sschool on various topics like disability and ableism, LGBTQIA+ identities, race and ethnicity, immigrant narratives and the like.”
LGBTQIA+ is a common abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Pansexual, Transgender, Genderqueer, Queer, Intersexed, Agender, Asexual and Ally community.
Junior Vincent Bowelet agrees and said he wants the Diversity Club to help others who are struggling.
“This club is for anyone who is willing to understand and listen to others,” he said. “I want to help people the best way possible here.”
A few of the club’s planned activities include bringing in speakers who can provide a personal perspective of their lives and challenges they’ve faced, Winjum added. This provides a better understanding of the individual and leads to acceptance of that person and other groups.
Please see the Jan. 27, 2021 Argus for original story and following editions for letters to the editor. (Editor’s note: Regardless of opinions, the Argus always welcomes letters to the editor on various community topics).
4. New county highway shop
After years of deliberation, debate and many county board meetings, the Houston County Board of Commissioners solved the topic of where to put the county highway headquarters shop.
The bond was approved in February for about $3 million, and construction started in March. The new building will feature space for trucks, equipment, office space, wash bays and other highway department activities.
5. Caledonia’s new WWTP
Caledonia broke ground on its new Wastewater treatment plant on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
The city received a $7 million state grant, in addition to Public Facilities Authority (PFA) financing for $8.2 million. The city received a smaller grant from the state for $821,794. The total construction contract was $13,529,400 and was awarded to Wapasha Construction of Winona.
6. Redwood Cafe is demolished, ESB Banking & Insurance plans new building
A lot bought and paid for, the long-standing Redwood Cafe was no more after March 24, 2021. It stood for years on the northside of State Highway 44 and was a local staple to the community, but it came down in just a day. The demolition made way for ESB Bank in Eitzen to expand its Caledonia location. Local contractor Caledonia Lumber, Inc. is constructing the new building.
7. Sprague Woods under the microscope
An opportunity for the City of Caledonia to sell a piece of land sparked a local movement to save Sprague Woods as a nature preserve. Citizens stepped up to convince the council to keep that patch of land as a nature perserve, adding that a park was the original intent of the donation.
The land was originally granted to the Caledonia Green committee in 1995, by Michael Sprague, in memory of his parents, Bob and Madge, according to a Sept. 6, 1995 article in the Caledonia Argus.
Caledonia Green, now rolled into today’s Streetscapes committee, set a goal to “give Caledonia residents and visitors access to a wooded park preserve in which they can contemplate, recreate and learn about forest environments.”
At its April 12 meeting, the council discussed the future of the wooded area, noting that in the most recent update to the comprehensive plan (December 2020), Sprague Woods would be better suited for commercial development “as that may be a more appropriate use for that property based on its location.”
Council members were relatively divided on what to do. Councilman Bob Klug asked members to consider selling the parcel to a private individual who has expressed interest in developing the land.
“There isn’t really a whole lot of use for it as far as walking paths...” he noted.
Council member Amanda Ninneman said the city should take input from community members before selling. Mayor DeWayne Schroeder said, “Most of the trees out there are not in good shape... I’d just as soon see it put to good use.”
Matt Schuldt of the Caledonia EDA suggested any proceeds from the sale be earmarked for City of Caledonia parks, adding the 18-acre parcel, which will house much of the new wastewater treatment plant, is likely to become mostly parkland.
After the May 10, 2021 hearing, council members tabled the decision until the May 24 meeting. Councilwoman Amanda Ninneman read the official minutes of the council’s June 12, 2006 meeting, where all members voted in favor of accepting the gift of the property from Caledonia Green.
That gift came with an attached restriction, however, that “the property must be kept in its natural state, except for installation/maintenance of walking trails and seating for the convenience of visitors...”
The minutes also show that the motion to accept the land “was made in accordance with the stipulated restrictions for use by member Fisch and seconded by member (Gary) Klug.”
After further discussion, Ninneman made a motion to amend the deed of the parcel to include the above restriction, which had not been done in 2006. The 2021 council then voted down that proposal by a 3-2 margin. Councilman Bob Klug, councilman David Fitzpatrick, and Mayor DeWayne Schroeder all voted against the motion, which Ninneman and councilman Brad Rykhus supported.
The council made no move to protect or sell Sprague Woods. Recently, goats were introduced into the park to clean up invasive species.
8. Caledonia debuts new mural, pocket park
Caledonia’s Kingston St. Pocket Park was officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 16. Mayor DeWayne Schroeder and key volunteer Polly Heberlein cut the purple ribbon to open the park.
Local Artist Sarah Pederson of Lucid Painting worked on the background of her Caledonia pocket park mural last week (located on S. Kingston St.) “I’m three and a half days in,” she told the Argus, “I still have a lot of animals to paint on this.” Pederson specializes in works that seem to leap from the canvas (or wall) creating a three-dimensional effect.
9. Houston’s proposed OHV trail sparks months-long debate
Stemming from a nearly 12-year process, the City of Houston faced questions from its residents about the proposed Off-Highway Vehicle Trail. The main concern is where the trail will be located, which is upon a bluffside, near South Park. The project is currently going through the Grant-In-Aid process, which raises funds to build the trail and maintain it. Residents have been largely divided on whether or not to support the trail. Supporters say it could bring more tourism to Houston. Those who oppose it say the trail will erode the bluff and disrupt the peace and quiet of the area.
In 2021, the city held an informational open house with the Department of Natural Resources, several clubs who are sponsoring the trail and other agencies working on the trail. A noise study was also performed in the approximate location of the trail. Currently, the trail project is under federal review.
10. Dec. 15 storms bring one tornado to Houston County
Houston County experienced an unusual December weather event on Wednesday night, Dec. 15. Wind gusts from 60 to 70 mph rushed through the county in the overnight hours. Damages included downed trees, pieces of roofs and sheds and other loose objects flying around.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse called the event “historic and rare.” Parts of Nebraska, Iowa and southeast Minnesota were classified in a “Level 4 Moderate Threat,” which included potential for straight-line winds and tornadoes. Minnesota did see several first December tornadoes.
The weather service confirmed a single EF-1 tornado near Houston that crossed State Highways 76 and 16. Peak winds were estimated at 90 mph. The tornado lasted about five minutes and traveled 7.4 miles before it dissipated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.