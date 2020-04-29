By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Houston County Agricultural Society is keeping the 2020 Houston County Fair on schedule, as discussed at their regular meeting on April 19, which was held over Zoom.
The board agreed to wait and see if any schedule changes were needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several county fairs with earlier summer dates – like Hennepin County – were either re-scheduling for later in 2020 or postponing entirely to 2021. So far, the Minnesota State Fair is still on.
President Patrick Molling said waiting until the next meeting is the “best way to move forward because we don’t have any answers ... We’re still having a fair.” Board members agreed with that assessment and would look at the situation at future meetings.
Information and statistics have changed drastically since the board’s last in-person meeting on March 15, including social distancing, a stay-at-home order and temporary closure of dine-in restaurants, among other recommendations.
4-H update
Secretary Emily Johnson said the board paid their annual $20 trophy sponsorship for 4-H. She also mentioned upcoming 4-H events were under a no-contact order until June 30. The board was not sure how the pandemic would affect 4-H animals at the fair this summer.
Livestock building update
Groundskeeper Craig Welsh said grade work was done and that Caledonia Lumber was ready to build as soon as the ground was ready. The building materials sale made about $2,300, which was put into the building fund.
Other news
The board discussed the parade schedule, which should start with Brownsville Days in June (providing no cancellations) instead of Spring Grove’s Syttende Mai celebration, as that event was postponed until August.
The board approved Wennes Communications radio advertising for the 2020 county fair for $1,790 and approved KFIL radio advertising for $200 before the fair.
Finally, the board donated $100 to a memorial for Rick Jennings, who recently passed away. Johnson said both Rick and his brother Mark were instrumental in helping with the livestock building project.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Houston County Agricultural Society will be held May 17 at 6 p.m. Watch the society’s Facebook page (Houston County Fair) for meeting information.
