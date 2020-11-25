By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If there was one thing normal for the Houston County Agricultural Society in an abnormal year with no annual county fair, it was holding its annual meeting last Sunday, Nov. 15.
The double meeting, combined with the regular November meeting, was held at Elsie’s Bar and Grill, with some members attending in person and others online via Zoom.
The board approved the minutes from last year’s annual meeting. Treasurer Tonya Tewes presented the profit and loss totals for fiscal year October 2019 to September 2020.
Among the COVID-19 grants and funds distributed throughout 2020, the fair board was not left out. On a local and state level, the fair board received $24,000 in county aid, $3,747 in state aid for premium reimbursements.
They also received a $11,656.80 grant from the Department of Agriculture and $10,000 in COVID grants.
For an abnormal year with no fair, the fair board saw an income $169,576.93, with a majority of those funds coming from building and storage rentals (a total of $28,580.22).
The board also received $65,705.45 in donations, which comes from Thrivent Choice Dollars, township donations, donations toward the new livestock building and general donations.
In the expenses category, the board totaled $104,839.98, with a chunk of that dedicated to grandstand expenses including $1,500 for the demo derby, $6,000 for the Thursday night concert and $21,750 for the Friday night concert, for a total of $29,250. Even though those events did not take place this year, the entertainment contracts rolled over to 2021.
Another chunk of expenses was dedicated to $12,559.24 in utility expenses. Overall, the board took in a net income of $64,736.95 for the year.
Onto the annual election, 12 candidates vied for eight spots, one of which is a one-year, non-voting term. Elected was Dan Hanson, Emily Johnson, AJ Bird, Tonya Tewes, Sheila Von Arx, Amy Kulas, Megan Von Arx and Brenda Miller, who earned the one-year term. The remainder of the candidates – Dan Alstad, Kenny Mulholland, John Troendle and Jasmine Troendle were elected as one-year associates.
Officer compensation was left the same as last year. For remaining business, Secretary Emily Johnson asked that this year’s minutes reflect where the annual meeting notice was advertised. The annual meeting adjourned and was followed by the regular November meeting.
