A group of residents learned more about what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur recently.
Approximately 20 people from the Caledonia community, including city officials, chamber members and business owners, gathered at the Four Seasons Community Center on Tuesday, May 9 for “Homegrown, Entrepreneurship in your Community.” Offered as a collaborative effort between the University of Minnesota and University of Madison Extension offices, the educational workshop sought to inform attendees regarding the ins and outs of entrepreneurship in Houston County.
The workshop began by discussing prominent barriers of entry into entrepreneurship, as well as the difference between attempting to recruit entrepreneurs to your town as opposed to establishing infrastructure that fosters homegrown entrepreneurship.
The Extension educators also drew attention to a decrease in new startups in small towns like Caledonia, well also letting it be known that most entrepreneurs in rural communities are “solopreneurs,” meaning they are home-based, operate a micro business consisting of one or two people and do not possess employees or have a storefront.
“It’s important to understand the diversity in business activity,” said Tessa Conway, extension educator for UW-Madison.
Following this educational presentation, the group then began discussing “the rose, the bud, the thorn.” This concept centered around identifying what works in your community (the rose), what’s in the process of becoming successful (the bud) and what hindrances to entrepreneurship Caledonia is experiencing (the thorn). Roses and buds brought up included increased access to EDA grants, the infusion of arts and culture through Mainspring and the art gallery, as well as the “natural capital” and inherent beauty of the Driftless.
Conversely, thorns mentioned surrounded struggles finding employees and property owners simply sitting on storefronts rather than taking the time to fix them up.
“We have more job openings in Houston County than we have people,” said EDA director Allison Wagner.
Amanada Ninneman then stepped forward, presenting a little about her journey to owning The Wired Rooster. She spoke about the business’s opening in 2015, in addition to the three years of planning it took to get to that point. Ninneman talked about wanting “to get people comfortable being downtown” and sought to increase food traffic with The Wired Rooster.
“It was a lot of who do we know,” said Ninneman. “Especially in a small town, you need that network.”
Being from Caledonia, she also shared how much the downtown has changed over the years, letting it be known that the area had “a lot of holes and vacant storefronts.”
After a hearty lunch of caesar salads and apple pie, catered by Elsie, the group then spent the rest of the session talking about their network and who they know. Attendees were asked to complete a network mapping worksheet and brainstorm how these different people may help a budding entrepreneur.
The purpose of this exercise was to illustrate that, even if you yourself aren’t an entrepreneur, you can still be a part of the solution in Caledonia, through connecting entrepreneurs with the right people.
The workshop concluded with a group discussion of “so what” and “what now.” This exercise was intended to vocalize next steps and generate concrete ideas for pursuing entrepreneurship in our community.
“If you’re going to have a small, vibrant town you need entrepreneurs,” said Conway.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.