A group of residents learned more about what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur recently.

Approximately 20 people from the Caledonia community, including city officials, chamber members and business owners, gathered at the Four Seasons Community Center on Tuesday, May 9 for “Homegrown, Entrepreneurship in your Community.” Offered as a collaborative effort between the University of Minnesota and University of Madison Extension offices, the educational workshop sought to inform attendees regarding the ins and outs of entrepreneurship in Houston County.

2023 entrepreneur workshop - room

The meeting room of the Four Seasons filled with Caledonia locals excited to learn more about entrepreneurship.
2023 entrepreneur workshop- presenters

Neil and Tessa taught the workshop while Rebecca took time during the session to create informational artwork to take home.
2023 entrepreneur workshop - art

At the end of the session, attendees received a copy of this fun piece of art, created using components of the group discussions.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments