By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Save Our Bluffs group in Houston hosted an expert panel on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the International Owl Center.
Presenting was International Owl Center executive director and Save Our Bluffs member Karla Bloem, Dr. Russ Smith – marketing faculty at Winona State University, Dr. Dan Keyler – rattlesnake researcher and retired clinical toxicologist specializing in venomous snakebites, and Ron Meiners – retired Root River Soil and Water Conservation District Manager. Scott Leddy, a prairie restoration specialist, was scheduled to speak but did not due to a family emergency, Bloem explained at the beginning of the presentation.
Bloem started with a history of the project, overview of the studies and what research has been done since the start of this year.
Trail width ranges from 17.5 ft. to allow two-way traffic to pass, 8.75 ft. for a technical trail, to 3 ft. for a dirt-bike only trail and 0.8 acres of a rock crawl area (reduced from a previous area of 1.7 acres). The trails also allow for 4x4 Jeeps.
A data request for comments by Bloem to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shows DNR field staff recommending “not to place trails on south and west facing slopes because it would degrade the prairie areas, and negatively impact any potential [rattlesnake] dens by disrupting the rock structure.” That comment was from the DNR interdisciplinary teamin 2010.
Comments in 2019 echo previous comments and ones made by the U.S. Forest Service’s Trails Unlimited enterprise team, who also cited concerns about wet weather management, weak soils for frequent traffic and two-way trail traffic that will require pull-outs every 500 ft. to allow traffic to pass.
Bloem also pointed out that at the time of the federal Environmental Assessment in 2013, no trails had been built yet, and thus the conclusion of that assessment “doesn’t matter unless you look at the methodology.” She also said there was not an attempt made to assess what would happen if motorized vehicles used the site, and that the process was supposed to “legally assess the use of motorized vehicles,” but they did not.
At the end of the assessment, one of three things are supposed to be done in order to conclude the project: decide not to do it, get a more detailed environmental impact statement or issue a “Finding of No Significant Impact.” Bloem said none of those were done, but the study was accepted.
When that was pointed out to the National Park Service and the DNR, their reply reasoned that “... because the project is funded through Grant-In-Aid, no further review is required through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.”
Bloem also pointed out concerns with the Federal Highway Administration Review, which included several studies. The National Heritage Information System (NHIS) database search for species, which Bloem pointed out has not likely been updated since 1993 and no one came to visit the site in person. Bloem said she is working to add more information to that database and found a lot of native species, three “special concern” species and 11 species of “greatest conservation need.”
The Environmental Assessment statement is approved by clubs, but is not checked for accuracy, Bloem added. That was approved by the Houston City Council in February 2021.
Bloem was also told that the Minnesota Environmental Review Laws did not qualify for this project because the area is an existing multi-use park. She also mentioned a citizens’ petition for more review can be submitted to the DNR but they would not be required to do it. If the city requests that, the DNR must do it.
Dr. Russ Smith, who is experienced in tourism-related research, said the push from the state was based on money. In 2020, the OHV industry recorded $15 billion in sales and has a projected annual growth of 7% through 2027, according to Global Market Insights.
Recent statistics that has gotten Minnesota’s attention includes $2.3 billion in revenue for Colorado, but $28 million leaving Iowa because people travel out of state to the trails.
However, Smith pointed out that research was published by the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council, an advocate for OHV trails. He said it was sponsored research, not peer-reviewed.
Smith said the state and regional tourism dollars presented would not necessarily represent local tourism dollars that Houston could or could not see if the trail was implemented.
He added there were a few other characteristics that OHV users want in trail destinations, such as more trails, longer trails, challenging and interconnected trails, friendly communities and ones that support OHV activities.
He also noted that in order to collect tourism dollars from trail users, Houston needs to have people or businesses in town to collect that money. He added that Houston doesn’t have the tourism framework to develop a tourist segment. He estimated users might spend about $30-40 in Houston.
Smith noted that the trail would also conflict with other types of outdoor recreation in Houston.
“Houston has tourism right now, nature-based tourism,” he said. “They’re already here. They spend more money, have more money, more are dedicated to local economics.”
Rattlesnake expert Dr. Dan Keyler said their habitat is more fragmented due to civilization and a disrupted gene flow. Since snakes have a bad reputation with people, their dens are often destroyed or their habitats are destroyed. Rattlesnakes use outcroppings and ledges to thermo-regulate their body temperature. They hunt in the forest for prey.
“Even if you put a trail around these features, the reality is, snakes will be moving across trails and through habitat and they run the risk of getting run over – maybe not deliberately, but inadvertently,” he said. “We have a prime piece of habitat in Houston and it’s kind of unique.”
Keyler has 40 years of experience working with timber rattlesnakes and 30 years of experience with the Upper Mississippi River Valley timber rattlesnake.
He said there are about four to five fatalies in the US per year from snake bites, and most of those are from Western diamondback snakes.
Ron Meiners voiced his concerns about building trails on sandy loam soils and building condensed trails in a tight area.
“The thing that bothers me the most on hillsides ... when you’re talking about trails, you’re changing the overland flow,” he said. “Water comes down ... the hillside has taken a long time to get into the shape it’s in. If you come in and start cutting, changing topography ... changing the overland flow ... going to get more water in concentrated flow areas.”
He also noted the devastation of the 2007 flood, where mudslides destroyed homes in Brownsville and covered roads in the county.
“You’ve got a short memory if you don’t remember what happened in 2007, because it was absolutely devastating,” he said. “Mother Nature can be pretty cruel. An open area with many trails and we get a significant rainfall event, there’s going to be havoc in there.”
To see the presentation in its entirety, visit www.saveourbluffs.com or find the video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h_WJEI1aDk&t=6799s.
