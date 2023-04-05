Representatives from Evangelical Church of Peace in Brownsville are seeking to keep its property free from harm.
Last summer, an incident occurred outside the church involving steep gravel roads, inebriation from alcohol, and a F-150 pickup. Due to intoxication, mixed with high speeds on a winding, unpaved road, the driver veered and incoherently crashed into an arch on church grounds. In response to this recent harm, church members are taking action.
“We’re trying to prevent that from happening again,” said a church representative at the Houston County Board of Commissioners meeting on March 28.
Concerned with road conditions and the potential for similar instances to cause extensive damage to the church and its neighboring cemetery, Evangelical Church of Peace is requesting Houston County install some sort of guard rail to protect the property at the bottom of the gravel hill. The proposed guard rail would span some 200 feet and, according to a church representative, “would be to protect the cemetery”
There previously stood a wire and mesh fence, installed by the church, at this location. The barrier was removed in 2009, however, as the County required it be uprooted while working on a project to realign Houston County Road 249, which leads to the church, making it less windy and hazardous.
Houston County Engineer Brian Pogodzinski was in contact with church leaders prior to March 28 and ultimately recommended the Board decline the guard rail request, as “the amount of traffic is really low” and “usually you do not have to have any type of barrier at this location.” Pogodzinski went on to state there are other areas just up the road that have steeper inclines and greater volumes of trees, making them more dangerous than the road in front of Evangelical Church of Peace.
“I don’t think the hazard is as big as other locations,” said Pogodzinki.
District 3 Commissioner Bob Burns concurred with this statement, saying “There are a lot more hazardous places on 249 than this location.”
According to Pogodzinski, in the last 10 years there has been only one documented case of accident on this particular stretch of road, which did involve alcohol. The singular accident referred to was the previously mentioned incident with the pickup.
District 3 Commissioner Eric Johnson additionally warned against “setting a precedent” and expressed concerns regarding the possibility that, if the County were to approve this request, others who live and work on this stretch of road may also start coming to the board asking for guard rails.
“You need to decide why you pick this area and not another,” said Pogodzinski.
After some talk, the Board of Commissioners laid out three possible options for a guard rail. The first is to install a plate guard rail at the location. The idea was contentious, however, as a plate rail would shorten the roadway, making through traffic congested during busy holidays, like Christmas and Easter, when more people attend service and parking on the street is more common near the church. A possible increase in difficulty regarding county snow removal was also brought up.
The second option presented was to install a wire guard rail. Though this option would have less of an impact on parking and snow removal, Pogodzinski warned against the longevity of wire rails, as the cables stretch over time, as well as informed the Board a wire rail would not be typical at this location.
The third and final option involved reinstalling a fence on the property, though some questioned a fence as a solution. Pogdozinski warned “chain link is not designed to stop vehicles” and Commissioner Burns stated “a fence like that isn’t going to stop any vehicle going downhill.”
The board later tabled its discussion with the Evangelical Church of Peace, agreeing to look into the cost for either a wire guard rail or a chain link fence and consider possible estimates soon.
“I think we need to get more information as far as cost,” said District 1 Commissioner Dewey Severson.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
