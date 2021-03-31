It stood for years on the northside of State Highway 44 and was a local staple to the community known for good breakfasts, lunches and dinners, but it came down in just a day. The Redwood Cafe building was demolished on March 24, at about noon. The demolition makes way for ESB Bank in Eitzen to expand its Caledonia location.
The Redwood Cafe had been up for sale and was eventually purchased by ESB Bank next door in order to expand office space. The Caledonia City Council approved setback variances for the lot at its March 23, 2020 meeting and then approved expanded setbacks at its Feb. 22, 2021 meeting.
