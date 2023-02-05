The gym at Caledonia Elementary filled with laughter and energy Friday, as students and families were welcomed for Family Fun Night.
Hosted as a PACE (Parents as Allies in Children’s Education) event, elementary students of all ages came together to share in a night of dancing, games and entertainment. Excited elementary students greeted you at the door, where food shelf donations were accepted.
Upon entering the gym, music filled your ears, as a DJ from Music in Motion was hard at work.
Party starters got the kids moving, leading the crowd in many dances, such as the Hokey Pokey, YMCA, the Macarena, Cupid Shuffle and the Chicken dance. At one point, a Conga line even started, as well as the Limbo. Prizes like fun headbands and colorful flower leis were also handed out to those who danced the most.
Those who weren’t dancing enjoyed family games, like giant Jenga and Twister, which were provided outside the dance floor. A snack table was also set up, filled with Gatorade, water and many bags of popcorn, free for all in attendance.
Early on, the DJ recognized triplets Eli, Ethan and Elizabeth Norquist, announcing the trio was celebrating their birthdays. It was a special moment for the three siblings.
Many parents and relatives joined kiddos in the fun, encouraging everyone to participate and have a good time. Taking full advantage of the open floor space, students organized an expansive game of tag in between songs, like "We Don’t Talk About Bruno," "Let it Go," "We Will Rock You," and "I Like to Move it, Move it."
The folded bleacher quickly became popular, as kids would climb up top and then jump off onto cushioned matts. Some students even got into a rack of basketballs and found themselves entertained for some time.
Small groups could also be seen deep in an intensive game of Hide and Seek, using piles of coats and the row of bleachers that weren’t folded as places to hide. Some parents even joined in, playing hot and cold with the seeker.
The event was free to the public and lasted two hours. An estimated 50 to 60 students and families were in attendance, making the night a roaring success. The elementary school would like to thank all who helped organize the event, as well as everyone who brought in donations for the food shelf.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
