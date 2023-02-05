The gym at Caledonia Elementary filled with laughter and energy Friday, as students and families were welcomed for Family Fun Night.

Hosted as a PACE (Parents as Allies in Children’s Education) event, elementary students of all ages came together to share in a night of dancing, games and entertainment. Excited elementary students greeted you at the door, where food shelf donations were accepted.

