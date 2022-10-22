Discussion swarmed the Caledonia Elementary School in Room 162 Monday, Oct. 17, as the Caledonia School Board hosted its second of three public forums. Talk centered around the possibility of renewing the Caledonia Public School District’s flexible learning year/early start initiative.

Cal elementary school.jpg

Pictured, the Caledonia Elementary School on 511 W. Main St.

This early start initiative, newly enacted this year, scheduled classes to start two weeks before Labor Day, in an effort to better balance the number of days in the first semester with that of the second semester.

Cal Middle & High School.jpg

Pictured, the Caledonia Area Middle and High School on 9050 Kraft Ave. SE.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments