Discussion swarmed the Caledonia Elementary School in Room 162 Monday, Oct. 17, as the Caledonia School Board hosted its second of three public forums. Talk centered around the possibility of renewing the Caledonia Public School District’s flexible learning year/early start initiative.
This early start initiative, newly enacted this year, scheduled classes to start two weeks before Labor Day, in an effort to better balance the number of days in the first semester with that of the second semester.
Caledonia middle and high school students therefore started classes on Aug. 22, whereas Caledonia elementary and preschool students started on Aug. 24. Labor Day was on Sept. 5, exactly two calendar weeks after Aug. 22.
The public forum began sharply at 5:30 p.m. in the elementary school and ran for half an hour. Talk was divided, and many points were lodged both for and against the continuation of the early start initiative.
Those in favor of continuing the early start echoed support for the equalization of the first and second semesters, while also stating the early start provided some relief for Caledonia educators.
With the early start in place, the first semester is long enough that local teachers are able to conclude the school’s first semester before Christmas break, and therefore allows finals to be held in December, before the students go on vacation.
This has not always been the case, as, in the past, Caledonia Public Schools has been forced to give finals in January, after Christmas break, as a result of the first semester being too short and not enough time being given to get through all of the learning materials necessary for finals to take place.
“As a teacher, I love that, having a semester end before Christmas break,” said a local supporter of the early start initiative.
In contrast, major concerns regarding the initiative centered around the school year colliding with the Minnesota State Fair, the ability for maintenance staff to get the building ready in time for the start of classes, as well as the possible negative effects of Caledonia Public Schools being on a different course schedule than other schools in the area.
The Minnesota State Fair is a yearly event that starts annually at the end of August. This year’s state fair began on Aug. 25 and ran through Labor Day. This means Caledonia students who participate at the State Fair were forced to start classes the same week they had to travel and compete.
Many public forum attendees expressed concerns regarding this timeline and made it clear many students were stressed, anxious and overwhelmed toward the end of August, as a result of the early start date.
A concern was also raised regarding Caledonia parochial schools, St. Mary’s and St. John’s, and whether they should receive the opportunity to weigh in on the School Board’s decision to either continue or eliminate its early start initiative.
Given that all Caledonia students end up in the Public School District at some point, as both St. Mary’s and St. John’s only offer education up until the eighth grade, many local parents believe these parochial schools should be included within the conversation.
In response to this concern, Superintendent Craig Ihrke let it be known that, prior to the public forum, the School Board sent out surveys to all families currently enrolled in the Caledonia Public School District regarding the early start initiative. According to Ihrke, about 203 families out of the 400 that were contacted, responded to the survey.
Ihrke suggested a new survey be sent out to all Caledonia Public Schools parents, as well as to all parochial schools, in order for the board to gather more information before proceeding with a concrete decision.
This suggestion was accepted by the School Board, with the hopes of getting these new surveys out as soon as possible, so the board will have access to the responses before the next and last public forum regarding this matter, set to take place in November.
“We want to put our kids in school at the most productive times,” said Superintendent Ihrke.
