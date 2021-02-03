By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
With a passion for scouting and a hobby of snowmobiling, Hailey Alfson has earned her Eagle Scout award.
The 16-year-old from Houston is a member of Scouts BSA Troop 531 in Houston, and she is the first female Eagle Scout in Houston and in the Gateway Area Council. She is also among the inaugural class of female Scouts in the the nation.
Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) allowed girls to join the ranks on Feb. 1, 2019, but Alfson has been participating in Scouts before then. Since her brother went through Scouts and her mom, Audrey, was a Cub Leader, Alfson tagged along to just about every event and campout.
“Scouting has been in my life as long as I can remember,” she said. “I did everything but never got the credit for it.”
Once she was able to start working on her Eagle Scout project, it didn’t take long to find a worthy cause. Attending local snowmobile club meetings, Alfson knew a long-time goal of the club was replacing an old railroad bridge on the trail near Highway 16.
She approached the Houston-Money Creek Snowriders Snowmobile Club and presented her project to them. They agreed and had the available funds to do it, so Alfson’s main job was to organize and figure out quantity and costs. The total cost was about $5,500.
“The hardest part was figuring out how to get lumber in a timely manner, due to the lumber shortage,” she said. The bridge also needed custom-ordered screws to secure the planks to the metal I-beams.
The bridge was 100 ft. long by 15 ft. wide, resulting in a lot of lumber and a lot of volunteers. Alfson also talked to the landowner for permission to fix the bridge.
After a day of working alongside club members, the bridge had new planks and was ready for snowmobiles to cross. The replaced bridge re-routes the trail from a highway crossing. Alfson said that was her least favorite part of that trail.
“I knew the club had been wanting to get the project done,” she said. “It wasn’t exactly easy, but we got it done.”
Alfson thanked the scout leaders from Troop 531 and 53 who helped her get to the Eagle Scout honor. Typically, scouts take about five years to work toward the Eagle Scout award, but Alfson did hers in a year and a half.
When asked why scouting is important to her, Alfson said the scout model, “Be prepared,” has taught her a lot of things.
“In any situation, camping in the wilderness, every day life. If I’m going out to a soccer game, I always bring rain gear. You never really know when you’re going to need something,” she said. Most days, her Leatherman tool is with her, an all-in-one tool.
After her Eagle Scout award, Alfson said she would be able to earn add-ons to that rank. She plans on going to summer camp, teaching younger scouts and wants to attend the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and go on a high-adventure camping trip where scouts hike the Rocky Mountains.
