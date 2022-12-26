Doc Schoeberl, owner of Schoeberl Chiropractic Clinic, is celebrating over 50 years of service providing care to the Caledonia community.
The start
A longtime fixture in the Houston County community, Doc is one of nine children and moved to Caledonia with his wife, Sharon in 1966 to take over for an area Chiropractor who was retiring.
When asked what motivated him to become a Chiropractor, Schoeberl largely accredited the decision to his two uncles, who also work in the field. Paying his way through school on a lucrative basketball scholarship and graduated from Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa in 1961.
“I got a basketball scholarship to pay my way and then I got a job at the college down in Davenport and I worked at other jobs too,” said Schoeberl.
Post graduation from Palmer, Doc was required to take a series of exams in order to be certified as a medical professional. In Minnesota this is called the Basic Sciences exams and consists of 6 written tests. Once these 6 exams were passed, Doc was then required to take an additional 12 tests from the Chiropractic Association in order to be qualified as a Chiropractor.
“That process took me about two years,” said Schoeberl.
It was additionally difficult, because the tests were not offered all the time, but rather maybe once every six months or so.
Schoeberl was not without help, however, as a doctor up in Bloomington, Minnesota taught that class centered on these tests and was known to help students improve their exam scores and pass all the necessary requirements to become a chiropractor. Schoeberl took this class and attributes it, in part, to his success over the two years.
Schoeberl recalled how daunting taking the tests were, including recounting stories of having to take the exams alongside MDs and other doctors.
“When I got done with that, I was tested out,” said Schoeberl.
Moving to Caledonia
Prior to the move, Doc and his wife, Sharon, lived in Ivanhoe, Minnesota, where Schoeberl was a practicing Chiropractor for a few years. It was while living in Ivanhoe that Doc learned about a job opening in Caledonia. One day, randomly, a vitamin salesman who was known in the doctoral community reached out to Schoeberl in Ivanhoe and informed him that the then resident Chiropractor in Caledonia was leaving, therefore creating a vacancy that was his for the taking.
The Schoeberl family quickly jumped at the opportunity, citing Caledonia’s large size as a main driver for the move. For reference, as of 2021, Ivanhoe’s population was 546 people, whereas Caledonia’s was 2,822 people.
“We talked it over and said ‘Let’s go to Caledonia and find out what it’s like,” said Schoeberl. “And so, we did. We piled in the car and drove here to Caledonia.”
After visiting the area, the Schoeberl family fell in love with Houston County and decided to make the move permanent. Fantastically, within a week, Schoeberl had a job and an office at a small downtown location next to the VFW and his wife was able to procure herself a position as a home economics teacher at the Caledonia Middle/High School. The couple also purchased a house in Caledonia shortly thereafter.
“Everything came together. One day, I had a job interview at the high school, he rented an office and we bought a little house,” said Sharon Schoeberl. “We picked it all out that one day.”
“We were ready to go on to future things and that’s what we did,” said Doc Schoeberl.
After spending about 10 years working out of the office downtown, Doc decided to open his own Chiropractic clinic in Caledonia. Soon after, the family found a vacant lot at 114 N. Sunset Blvd. Being right on the highway and near busy traffic, the lot was perfect for Doc’s needs and they quickly closed on the space.
Building for what is now the Schoeberl Chiropractic Clinic began shortly thereafter. Working closely alongside Esch Builders here in town, Doc started to plan and design his dream Chiropractic practice and watched in awe as the space slowly became a reality.
“I would be working down at the other office and then I would come up here and put down the flooring and put down this and put down that,” said Doc Schoeberl. “We did all the varnishing, all the finishing of the woodwork and everything like that.”
The build took about six months to complete.
Schoeberl’s charitable volunteer work
Once he had been established in the community, Schoeberl decided he wanted to do more for Caledonia. In keeping with this desire, he reached out to the basketball program in Caledonia. After speaking with the Superintendent at the high school, Doc was informed that the basketball program didn’t have any trainers at that time. It was with this knowledge in mind that Doc explained to the Superintendent about his profession and asked if he could get involved.
“I said, ‘I would like to be your team doctor for the boys and girls basketball team,’” said Schoeberl.
The superintendent quickly took Schoeberl up on the offer and Doc would go on to operate as the teams’ doctor for 32 years. As a result of this position, Doc received the opportunity to go to multiple state championships along with the girls and boys basketball teams. Memorable photos of various basketball teams over the years can also be seen on display at the Clinic.
“I think it was great. I enjoyed it,” said Schoeberl.
Retirement and what Caledonia means to the Schoeberl family
Sadly, at the end of the year, Doc will be retiring from the Chiropractic service. Though it is still uncertain what will come of the building that now houses the Clinic, Doc would like to sincerely thank the Caledonia community for all of its kindness and support over the years. He also made a special point to thank the Clinic’s front desk person, Laurie, who has been by the Schoeberls' side for 29 years.
“We’ve had quite a great time here," he said. "We’ve enjoyed it."
