Join the 299, a Foundation in support of Caledonia schools on Saturday, April 22 at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, with all proceeds going directly to classrooms, fulfilling educational needs and the purchase of supplies for teachers in the Independent School District of Caledonia.

The Fun Night is an annual supporting the 299 Foundation.
Elegant tables shall welcome guests from all over Caledonia on April 22.
In 2022, one of many popular items up for auction included a s'mores making kit.
Just last year, all you need for a day in the water was a hot commodity at auction.
The 299 Foundation celebrates 2023 with an up-to-date group photo.
