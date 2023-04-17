ISD-299 Foundation’s annual Fun Night is back and better than ever.
Join the 299, a Foundation in support of Caledonia schools on Saturday, April 22 at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, with all proceeds going directly to classrooms, fulfilling educational needs and the purchase of supplies for teachers in the Independent School District of Caledonia.
The night will feature appetizers, served buffet-style by Caledonia’s own Rachel Stackhouse and her company R&R Catering LLC. 50/50 raffle tickets will be available at the door and the amusing sounds of entertaining activities like reverse bingo shall echo in the halls of the Four Seasons. According to Foundation Board President Adam Augedahl, when playing reverse bingo “everyone in the room stands up. They call the bingo numbers and you don’t want to hear your number called. You’re trying to be the last person standing.”
“We play a lot of table games,” said Augedahl.
A cash bar and dessert bar will also be open, as will a live and silent auction. Additionally, any parties interested in supporting the 299 who are unable to attend the event in person are invited to participate in an online auction that, according to the Foundation’s Facebook, is “to accompany the live auction events at the Fun Night.” Visit the organization’s Facebook page for more information.
“We have a lot of fun things,” said Augedahl. “We really do turn this into a fun night.”
The first Fun Night was held about 20 years ago, making the event a 299 staple in the local community. According to Augedahl, in its past the Fun Night has “been a really well attended event” with numbers “around that 200 mark.” Augedahl additionally stated that his estimated maximum capacity for the Four Seasons is around 220-230 people. “We can’t fit much more than that,” Augedahl commented.
Foundation President for the last two years, Augedahl describes the 299 Foundation as “an organization founded to support the school with classroom needs. He went on to state, “the neat thing about our organization is, the money goes right into the classroom. The checks do not go to the school, they go right to individual teachers and the needs in their rooms.”
When asked why he got involved with the Foundation, Augedahl stated “I just wanted to help the school out. “I saw the good the organization was doing and I wanted to help.”
If you would like to purchase tickets for the fundraiser, contact a Foundation board member or reach out through Facebook.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
