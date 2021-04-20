By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
With a sense of normality trickling back into familiar events, the District #299 Foundation brings back its Fun Night on April 24.
The event takes place at the Four Seasons Community Center, at 5:30 p.m. and the board has a fun agenda ready to go.
Appetizers, dessert bar, cash bar, games, a silent auction, live auction and a new online auction will be a part of the night.
Advance tickets are $30 and can be purchased from any committee member including Matt Schuldt, Adam Augedahl, Glenda Miller, Kelly Hansen, Jeni Burg, Michelle McCabe, Corey Gantenbein, Dustin Lange, Erin Hammell, Manon Hoscheit, Kevin Weichert and Melissa Niccum.
The online auction will be held on the Foundation’s Facebook page at ISD 299 Foundation.
President Matt Schuldt said this year, the foundation will be able to offer $10,000 to seniors, which is an increase from $5,000. 10 seniors will receive $1,000 each.
Even with the bulk of the pandemic last year, the foundation was still able to give $3,000 in scholarships and $17,244, giving seniors a good start after high school.
Since its inception in 1999, the foundation has awarded over $83,500. The first Fun Night fundraiser was held in 2001.
The foundation also provided over $285,000 in mini grants to help with classroom resources and field trips, fulfilling its mission statement of “To advance the educational opportunities and leadership skills of students in Independent School District #299 by raising funds for instructional programs, academic events, and student scholarships.”
